The Ferrari F430 Was Designed in Just Sixty Seconds



Ferrari F430 was made from June 2004 until 2009 and was followed by the 458.







For the F430, it was also a challenge to have good aerodynamics, so Ferrari agreed to have two big intakes up front and the designer almost covered up the wheels to keep the air resistance as low as possible.He ends his video by sending a message to new designers. Finally, Stephenson recommends continuing "genetical links to the past" and encourages keeping an eye on heritage.