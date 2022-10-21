The Fastest Woman On Earth Has a Documentary in Her Memory, You Should Watch It

In an interview, when asked what makes her happy, she replied “changing the world.” The reply came from Jessi Combs, who was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2020, which was a year after her death. Yesterday, October 20, 2022, HBO Max released the official documentary about Jessi, which includes her life and accomplishments.
The American racer, fabricator, and TV personality had dreamed of being the fastest woman on Earth for many years. According to her family, Combs was actively chasing that dream ever since 2012, and she reached speeds of 398 mph (640 kph) in 2013 at the wheel of a North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger.
Mechanical issues hindered her attempts in the years to come, even though she managed to drive at 483 mph (ca. 777 kph). In 2019, with the blessing of Kitty O'Neil, the person who was the fastest woman on Earth ever since her record in 1976, which stood at an impressive 512 mph (825.1 kph), Jessi Combs intended to reach 619 mph (996.183 kph).
While she did not manage to reach the 619-mph mark, Jessi Combs made the two mandatory consecutive runs within an hour that made her 522.783 mph (841.338 kph) run valid.
Her team had timed her with an average of 531.889 mph (882.6 kph) from two runs of 515.346 mph (829.3 kph) and 548.432 (882.6 kph) runs, but what matters is that the record has been approved by Guinness World Records.
Jessi had the record in hand without knowing it, and she crashed while driving at approximately 550 mph (ca. 885 kph). According to the investigators, her jet-powered car had struck an object in the Alvord Desert in Oregon, and the impact caused the entire front wheel assembly to collapse.
The vehicle crashed violently, and Jessi had died of blunt-force trauma to the head. The investigation could not find what element caused the failure because the vehicle went up in flames right after the wreck.
While Jessi Combs did not get to celebrate her record, she managed to have her name in history, which is something that she said she was born to do.
