The Fast Lane Truck Offers Early Hands-On Look at the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

1 GMC Hummer EV SUV Has the Winter of 2023-2024 Covered, Becomes a Power Station

Impressive in official photographs from GMC, the Hummer EV sport utility vehicle is colossal in the flesh. The Fast Lane Truck had the opportunity to check out a prototype, and the first detail highlighted by managing editor Andre Smirnov is that a Chevrolet Tahoe is a little shorter. 54 photos EV SUV “looks really purposeful and pretty nice, pretty luxurious.” Equipped with 35-inch tires wrapped around 22-inch wheels, the demo vehicle in the following video also features a full-size spare wheel affixed to the ginormous tailgate.



Four-corner independent suspension, three motors for the



Andre further shows us the drive shafts and the air-filled shocks that provide 10.1 to 15.9 inches (25.6 to 40.3 centimeters) of ground clearance. Because it features a shorter wheelbase than the truck and a clever four-wheel steering system, the SUV flaunts a turning circle of 35.4 feet (10.8 meters).



A cavernous trunk and a generous cargo area with the rearmost seats folded into the floor also need to be mentioned, along with a rear window that can slide down into the tailgate. Capable of adding roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) of driving range in 10 to 12 minutes of fast charging, the Hummer EV sport utility vehicle can be used to charge another EV, camping equipment such as a cool box, and even power tools such as a drill.



“It’s very special getting behind the wheel,” said Andre, especially with all the roof panels removed. Two high-definition screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system are featured, and in stark contrast to automakers who take digitalization too seriously, GMC offers physical buttons for the heated and cooled seats, climate control, and the heated steering wheel too.



Scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Hummer EV SUV will be initially priced at



