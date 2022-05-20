The Fascinating Story of Little Red, the Mythical 1967 Shelby GT500 Experimental Coupe

More Coverstories:

Does the World Really Need an Audi RS 6 Sedan?

Ukrainian-Born SteelDrop Is Teardrop Camper Inspired by the Vintage American Lifestyle

The S85 Was a Special BMW M V10 That Made the M5 and M6 Sound Like Formula 1 Cars

Vanpowers Is About To Drop One of the Most Disruptive E-Bikes Ever, and It's Super Cheap

Track's Explosive Tvan Remains One of the Most Equipped and Capable Campers Around