The Fantastic iPhone Feature That Helped Find a Car Crash Victim

They say most of the stuff that Apple “invents” is based on very aggressive marketing that makes a big deal out of pretty much everything the company comes up with.
But occasionally, the technology that the Cupertino-based tech giant integrated into its devices plays a key role in saving the lives of people around the world.
And this is precisely what happened recently in California.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department revealed that the Find My feature bundled with the iPhone helped locate the victim of a crash whose car ended up well off the roadway. In other words, Find My helped find the wrecked vehicle and the driver in a place that would otherwise be impossible to notice by simply passing by.
The emergency teams claim they were alerted of the location by the family of the victim. The woman left a family gathering in the evening but a few hours later, contacting her was no longer possible. The family members turned to Find My, which was already enabled on the victim’s iPhone, to determine her location, and based on the data provided by the smartphone, they reached out to the emergency teams.
The first responders claim the car was no more, no less than 61 meters (about 200 feet) away from the highway, and if it weren’t for Find My, determining the location would have been quite a challenge.
As it turns out, the victim spent the night trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, as she couldn’t move because of severe injuries.
“Firefighter-Paramedics descended down to the vehicle and located one adult female with serious injuries. Crews initiated advanced life support (ALS) interventions while arriving rescuers set up a rope system to safely raise the victim and rescuers. Firefighters utilized specialized Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) equipment, including a capstan raising system to safely haul the members up,” the San Bernardino County Fire explains.
The Find My feature is in so many ways a great piece of technology, as it can be used for a wide variety of purposes, from finding stolen iPhones to locating missing people. This little tool is available for all Apple devices, including iPads, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and so on.
One of the best things about it, however, is that it works without an Internet connection. If the tracked device is offline or powered off, the Find My feature relies on the Apple network, which includes the other iPhones and iPads out there. The tracked device connects to these Apple gadgets and lets them send the location to iCloud, therefore making it available online for quick tracking. On iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Find My also allows users to share their location over satellite.
