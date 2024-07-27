The Family-Friendly Tanjun Is a Gorgeous Japanese-Inspired Tiny House

Those who appreciate excellent woodwork and a traditional, rustic look will surely fall in love with this adorable, compact, tiny house built in France. The highly efficient use of space translates to a smart layout with two bedrooms and a versatile living/dining area, while Japanese-inspired accents add character and depth to the overall style.
Tanjun is easily noticeable and difficult to forget. The dark, textured look of its wooden cladding is a result of the popular "shou sugi ban" technique, an ancient Japanese wood charring method for extended durability and resilience.
The dark red window and door frames add visual depth and a striking touch. This compact, rustic-looking dwelling is anything but plain or boring. Inside, those dark red accents are the only pop of color adding vibrancy to the overall peaceful, neutral interior in natural shades. Natural wood abounds throughout, giving Tanjun its unique, cabin-like appearance.
Flexibility is key here: the living room easily converts to a dining area for three, and the enclosed room beneath the loft bedroom is a multi-purpose space. Small families could turn this into a children's room, while couples could benefit from having an extra lounge for better privacy or even office work.
The high-quality woodwork shines in all its glory in the bedroom area. The carved safety barrier for the loft bedroom, partial wall for the ground-level room, and integrated ladder are part of the same structure—a solution that maximizes space and looks beautiful.
This beautiful layout maximizes functionality while seamlessly blending privacy with openness. The loft room comes with a big window for natural light and dainty floating shelves along the walls – another clever space-saving hack that adds storage while looking almost invisible. The built-in ladder is wide and sturdy enough to ensure easy access for everyone.
Underneath the loft, the multi-purpose room is big enough to include built-in cabinets and open shelves for optimal storage. The open-concept design gives it enough light and air, while roll-up blinds (another Japanese-inspired feature) replace the conventional door for total privacy. This is a beautiful, safe space for a child, for relaxation, or even for work.
Some might find Tanjun's kitchen too compact, yet it's perfectly proportional with the overall dimensions. It's big enough to house basic appliances, including a mini fridge, and to provide basic storage. The same dainty type of floating shelves as the ones in the main bedroom were also added for extra storage. At the opposite end of the house, a small bathroom reveals an eco-friendly toilet, a compact shower, and basic storage solutions.
Tanjun is one of the beautiful custom creations by Plume. This French tiny house company infuses every one of its models with sustainability and respect for the environment, in addition to ingenious configurations and rustic style. The Plume tiny homes are all based on a solid wood frame, completely insulated with natural materials. Additional layers of protection ensure optimal noise insulation and thermal efficiency. The double-glazed aluminum windows also contribute to better thermal efficiency.
Last but not least, the Plume team tries to minimize production waste as much as possible and reduce overall CO2 emissions connected to the manufacturing process. Their beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes are built from scratch at the company's 400-square meter (4,300-square foot) facility. In terms of pricing, a turnkey Plume tiny home like the completely outfitted Tanjun Tiny ranges between €60,000 - €75,000 ($65,000 - $81,000).
The dark red window and door frames add visual depth and a striking touch. This compact, rustic-looking dwelling is anything but plain or boring. Inside, those dark red accents are the only pop of color adding vibrancy to the overall peaceful, neutral interior in natural shades. Natural wood abounds throughout, giving Tanjun its unique, cabin-like appearance.
Simplicity as an art form is at the core of this French tiny home starting with its name, which is Japanese for "simplicity." Built on a 5.4-meter (17.7-foot) trailer, Tanjun hardly seems like the typical choice for families, yet it reveals a surprisingly well-thought-out configuration, both spacious and cozy.
Flexibility is key here: the living room easily converts to a dining area for three, and the enclosed room beneath the loft bedroom is a multi-purpose space. Small families could turn this into a children's room, while couples could benefit from having an extra lounge for better privacy or even office work.
The high-quality woodwork shines in all its glory in the bedroom area. The carved safety barrier for the loft bedroom, partial wall for the ground-level room, and integrated ladder are part of the same structure—a solution that maximizes space and looks beautiful.
Similar to traditional Japanese interiors, discrete separation ensures the right level of privacy without closing down the space and saving as much floor space as possible. A standard staircase, for instance, would have been way too bulky for this small space; a solid wall for the downstairs room would have also blocked the line of sight, making the interior seem even smaller.
This beautiful layout maximizes functionality while seamlessly blending privacy with openness. The loft room comes with a big window for natural light and dainty floating shelves along the walls – another clever space-saving hack that adds storage while looking almost invisible. The built-in ladder is wide and sturdy enough to ensure easy access for everyone.
Underneath the loft, the multi-purpose room is big enough to include built-in cabinets and open shelves for optimal storage. The open-concept design gives it enough light and air, while roll-up blinds (another Japanese-inspired feature) replace the conventional door for total privacy. This is a beautiful, safe space for a child, for relaxation, or even for work.
The cozy sofa in the living room area is strategically placed between two large windows for a luminosity boost and perfect views. The custom-made wooden cabinet doubles as a TV stand for the lounge and also features an integrated, foldable table that becomes a convenient breakfast bar. This way, Tanjun offers the functionality of both a living room and a dining area with minimal effort and zero clutter.
Some might find Tanjun's kitchen too compact, yet it's perfectly proportional with the overall dimensions. It's big enough to house basic appliances, including a mini fridge, and to provide basic storage. The same dainty type of floating shelves as the ones in the main bedroom were also added for extra storage. At the opposite end of the house, a small bathroom reveals an eco-friendly toilet, a compact shower, and basic storage solutions.
Tanjun is one of the beautiful custom creations by Plume. This French tiny house company infuses every one of its models with sustainability and respect for the environment, in addition to ingenious configurations and rustic style. The Plume tiny homes are all based on a solid wood frame, completely insulated with natural materials. Additional layers of protection ensure optimal noise insulation and thermal efficiency. The double-glazed aluminum windows also contribute to better thermal efficiency.
Natural and recycled materials are used as often as possible in order to minimize the environmental impact. High-quality wood is also found in abundance in each Plume tiny house, from spruce and poplar for the exterior to pine, fir tree, and oak for the interior. Tanjun Tiny also boasts a sustainable kitchen countertop made of recycled HDPE sourced from the cosmetic industry.
Last but not least, the Plume team tries to minimize production waste as much as possible and reduce overall CO2 emissions connected to the manufacturing process. Their beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes are built from scratch at the company's 400-square meter (4,300-square foot) facility. In terms of pricing, a turnkey Plume tiny home like the completely outfitted Tanjun Tiny ranges between €60,000 - €75,000 ($65,000 - $81,000).