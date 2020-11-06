The Famed Lada, Redesigned and Geared Toward Autonomous Mobility for 2050

This might be the said about this Lada design for the year 2050 by Andrey Kirichenko, a designer out of Munchen, Germany. But because the designer can trace his roots to Russia, it’s only fitting that once you’ve become a successful exterior designer, that you do a work that pays homage to your roots. That’s what this looks like. But then again, this is unlike any Lada we’ve ever seen.
From the start, we don’t seem to have any sort of off-roading capabilities, as the design is similar to other autonomous vehicles we’ve brought to your attention, and none of those, except the 2030 Chevy Colorado, do any sort of off-roading. And if it does, then it better hover over terrain as the body shows absolutely no sort of suspension.
Rather than resembling any off-road vehicles, this autonomously driven car is more meant for a future where streets are as flat as possible, and everything is just clean. Noone gets dirty in the future? HA! I doubt it. Humans seen to like their mud the way elephants do on a hot summer day.
We do know that the vehicle runs on something called Thorium fuel cells. Honestly, I thought Thorium is some made up idea, but it turns out it’s not. It’s an alternative method of fueling nuclear power plants and seems to be a whole lot safer and more abundant than Uranium... Russians.
As for the actual autonomous functions, data is captured through several sensors, of which the designer tells us nothing, but most likely Lidar, radar, and other motion sensing tech. This data is then relayed to the on-board AI that will take that data and direct the vehicle accordingly.
So, what we’re being told is that you’ll basically be driven around by an AI, all the while sitting on a nuclear reactor. Sounds legit if you ask me. Just kidding. Before anything like this happens, it’s really going to be a long time, as I don’t know how soon we’re going to have nuclear energy powering our cars. That’s not to say somebody out there hasn’t already done this or isn’t planning on it.
