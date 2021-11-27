The Falcon Design Land Rover Series 3 Is the Classic Dream SUV You Didn't Know Existed

Falcon Design Germany has solved a problem that others haven't. They take classic Land Rovers and they add modern reliability, comfort, and luxury. And the best part is that they're affordable.
Go take a gander at the home page for Land Rover and you'll find that at the bottom of the barrel you'll be spending above $45,000 to get a brand new SUV to your driveway. Want something that's not comically spartan?
You'll pay north of $65-grand. For those in the market for the latest Range Rover, the bottom dollar is a six-figure sum. That's made us wonder if the Falcon Design Germany Series 3 Land Rover isn't a better buy.
The 1974 FDG Series 3 features a design that is already a well-known classic. Every piece has been customized, restored, or replaced. That detail goes all the way down to the chassis. And this isn't just another body-off restoration.
The chassis itself has been hand-painted with Miami themes. Take a close look and you'll see pineapples, flamingos, ice cream cones, and more. The new body panels feature a BMW Mineral White Metallic paint with aqua green trim.
Inside, we found more aqua green upholstery. Considering its theme and location, we love that the interior features weatherproof marine textures. You never know when it's going to rain in Miami.
While it might not feel very modern, the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is more than powerful enough to get you from A to B. The four-speed manual transmission will feel delightfully classic as you switch cogs.
Yes, Falcon Design Germany has taken this classic Land Rover and put its own spin on it. In fact, they've fixed the only issue we've ever had with old Land Rovers. This one is actually reliable.
Want a different Land Rover, maybe like a Defender or something else? FDG will craft a custom SUV for you specifically.
