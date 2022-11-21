The Facelifted 2023 Dacia Logan Is Here, Let's Inspect One of Europe's Cheapest Cars

Dacia presented a new, more stylish logo for its cars back in 2021. This summer, the automaker confirmed a whole new brand identity for its vehicles and the brand’s showroom network. However, this is the first time we spot the facelifted Logan in the wild. Here’s how it looks in real life.
Good news! If we are to read this in James May’s voice, then we’re starting on the right foot. Cheap new cars are becoming increasingly rare nowadays, so it’s refreshing to look at a potential acquisition that won’t break the bank.
In a video published by Norby Toth on YouTube, we get a good and thorough first look at the renewed Logan. The person filming allegedly works for a dealer that sells Dacia and Renault models, which could be why they can record so many cars sitting next to each other in a parking lot.
The rejuvenated look of the French-owned Romanian auto brand brings a distinct exterior identity through a more minimalist, yet almost powerful approach. Now that the new logo is white and larger, it also extends towards the headlights a tiny bit. This is how it allows for a more unified, almost fluid design.
But besides having the new logo installed also on the wheel caps and the new lettering on the boot lid, there aren’t that many changes we should pay attention to. The general proportions of the Logan remain unchanged, so let’s dive inside. The four-door sedan received a small sound-deadening upgrade and now, white accents can be spotted throughout the vehicle. The new lettering is also visible on the four-spoke steering wheel.
The blue Dacia Logan shown in the video down below has a cost of around €16,000 ($16,436). This price includes a gas-powered engine that puts out 90 ps (90 hp) which is connected to a CVT automatic transmission. Also, there are a couple of nifty features like having in-car navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and seating for five.
Finally, don’t forget to share your thoughts about the cosmetic upgrade with us down below.
In a video published by Norby Toth on YouTube, we get a good and thorough first look at the renewed Logan. The person filming allegedly works for a dealer that sells Dacia and Renault models, which could be why they can record so many cars sitting next to each other in a parking lot.
The rejuvenated look of the French-owned Romanian auto brand brings a distinct exterior identity through a more minimalist, yet almost powerful approach. Now that the new logo is white and larger, it also extends towards the headlights a tiny bit. This is how it allows for a more unified, almost fluid design.
But besides having the new logo installed also on the wheel caps and the new lettering on the boot lid, there aren’t that many changes we should pay attention to. The general proportions of the Logan remain unchanged, so let’s dive inside. The four-door sedan received a small sound-deadening upgrade and now, white accents can be spotted throughout the vehicle. The new lettering is also visible on the four-spoke steering wheel.
The blue Dacia Logan shown in the video down below has a cost of around €16,000 ($16,436). This price includes a gas-powered engine that puts out 90 ps (90 hp) which is connected to a CVT automatic transmission. Also, there are a couple of nifty features like having in-car navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and seating for five.
Finally, don’t forget to share your thoughts about the cosmetic upgrade with us down below.