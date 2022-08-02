The F1 Drama Continues, Piastri Says He Won't Drive for Alpine in 2023

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

It all started with Sebastian Vettel not wanting to race in F1 anymore. The German cited many environmental concerns, and he was losing motivation to compete. So, naturally, he confirmed that F1 will no longer be his second home after the current season ends. Fans were saddened by this news, but everyone expected it to happen.But with Vettel out of the picture, the hunt began at Aston Martin F1. The team tapped Fernando Alonso – a move that surprised even the motorsport’s insiders. Surprisingly enough, it looks like Alpine didn’t even know that Alonso is preparing to leave them. The French racing team reportedly found out about it from Aston Martin’s press release. Moreover, Alpine and Alonso didn’t have a quick chat about him leaving them.Still, Alpine published a goodbye message on social media, and they were polite about it. Nothing bad surfaced. A scandal was avoided – until now.As almost everyone expected it to happen, Alpine tapped their driver reserves and confirmed that Oscar Piastri will replace Fernando Alonso starting next year. Now that’s a promotion!Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer even added that “Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formula.”But the young racing driver published a message on social media in which he says that Alpine F1 lied about his involvement with the French team. Piastri points out that the press release was sent out without his agreement and confirmed for everyone that there’s no contract signed between him and Alpine.“I will not be driving for Alpine next year,” concluded Piastri.Now Alpine is in a tough spot. They have to clear this out or they might have to start recruiting another F1 driver for the 2023 season that will match well with Esteban Ocon. Until then, fans have something to talk about.