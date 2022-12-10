The Eysing PF40 by Pininfarina Is a Fully-Electric Piece of Rolling Art, Priced to Match

This is the Eysing PF40, an electric moped with a retro-inspired, very elegant design but packed with modern tech, which brings together two power players in their respective fields. It is also one of the most luxurious options on the market right now, which makes it the perfect stocking stuffer for your rich self, or your equally well-heeled friends.
Jokes aside, the Eysing PF40 is a luxury two-wheeler, with a striking design and an electric heart. It’s a collaboration between Dutch moped maker Eysing and design powerhouse Pininfarina. Founded out of pure love for automotive design, Eysing is famous for its premium, handcrafted mopes, with the Pioneer being the flagship model from their lineup. Pininfarina needs no introduction, especially to our crowd.
The Eysing PF40, the Dutch maker explains, is the Pioneer in its Sunday Pininfarina clothes, “a new forward looking design, ready to push the boundaries of the luxury two-wheeler segment.” By purpose, it is meant to be futuristic yet anchored in the past, and it pays tribute to it with its obvious retro styling and separate elements.
All this is fine, but no one will sacrifice form for function when it comes to a personal mobility solution. After all, what good is an electric two-wheeler for, if it lacks in the performance department? The Eysing PF40 doesn’t, so it’s not just a fancy-looking moped, but a machine you can trust for your daily rides across the city, on your commute, or whatever errands rich people run on the daily.
Underneath that ‘30s-inspired body is a powerful machine with a 1,500W motor that develops 2.6 hp (2 kW / 2.7 PS) and is powered by a 35 Ah lithium-ion battery. Depending on which model you choose, which is dependent on your country of origin, that motor guarantees a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) for those based in EU countries, and 45 kph (28 mph) for everyone else. The estimated per-charge range is estimated at 80 to 100 km (50-62 miles), with a full charge achieved in 8 hours at home, or half that time at a fast charger.
Tipping the scales at 60 kg (132 pounds), the Eysing PF40 has a maximum payload of 175 kg (386 pounds), including the rider, accessories, and whatever luggage the same rider stuffs inside the fuel tank-looking luggage compartment in the lower part of the frame. Though relatively lightweight in comparison to other mopeds, it’s still heavy enough to require extra precautions when parked.
a bike lock is only as good as the thief’s determination to steal the bike it’s mounted on, but future customers of this e-moped can sleep better at night on this count. Eysing says that the PF40 comes with its own app, which allows tracking. For even more peace of mind, they also say that, in the worst case scenario of having your moped stolen, their “security experts” will locate and recover it for you. No details on this last part are included with the presentation, so here’s to hoping they have some kind of agreement with the authorities and the police in this sense.
The Eysing PF40 was introduced at the Masters Expo 2022 in Amsterdam, and can be admired in the photos in the gallery. If you like what you see, keep looking at the photos, because it’s all you get for a while: the pre-order book for the e-moped is now open, but the first deliveries will only go out in 2024, at an unspecified date.
If that’s not enough aggravation, here’s another detail you probably anticipated: as a luxury product, it’s priced to match. The Eysing PF40 starts at €13,780, which is $14,526 at the current exchange rate. With this price tag, you will probably not want to street park it, so that solves the issue of how Eysing “security experts” will recover it if it gets stolen.
Jokes aside, the Eysing PF40 is a luxury two-wheeler, with a striking design and an electric heart. It’s a collaboration between Dutch moped maker Eysing and design powerhouse Pininfarina. Founded out of pure love for automotive design, Eysing is famous for its premium, handcrafted mopes, with the Pioneer being the flagship model from their lineup. Pininfarina needs no introduction, especially to our crowd.
The Eysing PF40, the Dutch maker explains, is the Pioneer in its Sunday Pininfarina clothes, “a new forward looking design, ready to push the boundaries of the luxury two-wheeler segment.” By purpose, it is meant to be futuristic yet anchored in the past, and it pays tribute to it with its obvious retro styling and separate elements.
All this is fine, but no one will sacrifice form for function when it comes to a personal mobility solution. After all, what good is an electric two-wheeler for, if it lacks in the performance department? The Eysing PF40 doesn’t, so it’s not just a fancy-looking moped, but a machine you can trust for your daily rides across the city, on your commute, or whatever errands rich people run on the daily.
Underneath that ‘30s-inspired body is a powerful machine with a 1,500W motor that develops 2.6 hp (2 kW / 2.7 PS) and is powered by a 35 Ah lithium-ion battery. Depending on which model you choose, which is dependent on your country of origin, that motor guarantees a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) for those based in EU countries, and 45 kph (28 mph) for everyone else. The estimated per-charge range is estimated at 80 to 100 km (50-62 miles), with a full charge achieved in 8 hours at home, or half that time at a fast charger.
Tipping the scales at 60 kg (132 pounds), the Eysing PF40 has a maximum payload of 175 kg (386 pounds), including the rider, accessories, and whatever luggage the same rider stuffs inside the fuel tank-looking luggage compartment in the lower part of the frame. Though relatively lightweight in comparison to other mopeds, it’s still heavy enough to require extra precautions when parked.
a bike lock is only as good as the thief’s determination to steal the bike it’s mounted on, but future customers of this e-moped can sleep better at night on this count. Eysing says that the PF40 comes with its own app, which allows tracking. For even more peace of mind, they also say that, in the worst case scenario of having your moped stolen, their “security experts” will locate and recover it for you. No details on this last part are included with the presentation, so here’s to hoping they have some kind of agreement with the authorities and the police in this sense.
The Eysing PF40 was introduced at the Masters Expo 2022 in Amsterdam, and can be admired in the photos in the gallery. If you like what you see, keep looking at the photos, because it’s all you get for a while: the pre-order book for the e-moped is now open, but the first deliveries will only go out in 2024, at an unspecified date.
If that’s not enough aggravation, here’s another detail you probably anticipated: as a luxury product, it’s priced to match. The Eysing PF40 starts at €13,780, which is $14,526 at the current exchange rate. With this price tag, you will probably not want to street park it, so that solves the issue of how Eysing “security experts” will recover it if it gets stolen.