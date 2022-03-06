The Extravagant Stutz Blackhawk Was Once More Expensive Than a Rolls-Royce

More on this:

1 Mysterious 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Is Ready to Trade the Junkyard for the Show Floor

2 This 1960s Beauty looks Unmistakably Italian, Yet it was Assembled in the U.S.

3 A 1969 Oddity, the Murena 429 GT Was Once Among the Fastest Wagons in the World

4 Riding With the King: What Cars Did Elvis Have in His Garage?

5 Elvis' 1973 Stutz Blackhawk III Shows Off at Charlotte Motor Speedway