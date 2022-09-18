The Evoke 6061 XR Is a Speedy Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Boasting Range for Days

There are several reasons one might feel like letting go of combustion engines and adopting the new mobility trend. In terms of commuting, bikes (whatever type they might be) are far superior. Traffic is no longer a major problem; you won't have to waste time finding a parking space (or paying for it). They are cheaper, easier to maintain, and let's not forget about the X factor, the thrill of riding.
Admittedly, it's not for everybody, but if you have it in you, all you need is one ride on an electric bike, and you're hooked. One downside might be the range as electric cars currently go further, but with the developing charging infrastructure, that aspect might become irrelevant. Folks, today I'm bringing you an electric motorcycle with which you won't have to worry about range or charging.
Evoke Motorcycles was established in 2018 and operates in over 18 countries. Headquartered in Hong Kong, they design and manufacture environmentally friendly EVs focusing on smart mobility, smart charging, sustainability, and safety. They currently have two series on sale, the Urban Series and the 6061 Series. The Urban is a naked electric motorcycle that definitely caught my eye, but not as much as the one I'd like to talk about today, the 6061 XR.
The XR's classic design reminds me a bit of the Ducati Diavel. However, it's simpler, but not in the wrong way. It sticks to the classic cruiser design, with the huge battery taking up the space that the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) normally would. Its all-new aerospace-designed Twin Plate Frame offers the rigidity of a traditional tubular frame while offering enough room for the battery.
Moreover, every single bike is hand-assembled by an international team of highly skilled technicians. It's available in four color schemes: Crimson Red, Obsidian, Sniper Green, and Denim Blue.
kW permanent magnet multi-wound synchronous motor. Combined with a high-voltage power pack, it boasts an impressive 160 hp (119 kW) and 250 Nm (184 foot-pounds) of torque, maxing out at 8,000 RPM.
The XR can reach a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph). The manufacturer claims it has an urban use range of 470 km (about 292 mi), so you can go about your business without worrying about charging it daily. Not that it would be a problem anyways, because here's the mind-blowing part - with Evoke's proprietary ultra-fast charging (UFC) system and high-voltage 300V battery pack, a full charge takes only 15 minutes (using a CCS-enabled 125 kW DC station). Still, it almost sounds too good to be true.
The XR also features up-to-date electronics. Evoke's ECU v2.0 is the centerpiece of the motorcycle, offering a pure riding experience by constantly analyzing and optimizing the performance of all things electric. As expected, the ECU also has a diagnostic function, and users can input their preferences to perfect the overall riding experience. All this is connected to the rider through a next-gen HMI interface, where the user has access to vital parameters and can switch between riding modes, among other things.
We contacted Evoke Motorcycles and enquired about the XR. This is what they said, "The bike is available for pre-order and some of the earliest customer orders are being built now. Right now, the lead times are long. The interest has been overwhelming, to say the least, and we're doing our best to fill all orders as quickly as possible".
