The ET5 Touring: NIO's Smart Electric Tourer Is Ready To Challenge the Established Brands

The leading Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO, has recently launched two new models that will form part of its European line-up: the ET5 Touring and the EL6. The ET5 Touring is the world's first smart electric tourer, while the EL6 is a mid-size SUV that combines performance and luxury. Both models are designed with families in mind, offering versatility, space, and practicality along with a dynamic and elegant style. The ET5 Touring and the EL6 will also enter the European market later this year, competing with premium automakers such as BMW and Porsche.

12 photos Photo: NIO