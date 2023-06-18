The ET5 Touring: NIO's Smart Electric Tourer Is Ready To Challenge the Established Brands

The leading Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO, has recently launched two new models that will form part of its European line-up: the ET5 Touring and the EL6. The ET5 Touring is the world's first smart electric tourer, while the EL6 is a mid-size SUV that combines performance and luxury. Both models are designed with families in mind, offering versatility, space, and practicality along with a dynamic and elegant style. The ET5 Touring and the EL6 will also enter the European market later this year, competing with premium automakers such as BMW and Porsche.
The ET5 Touring and the EL6 are based on NIO's next-generation NT 2.0 platform, which features advanced technology, high efficiency, and modular design. Both models are equipped with NIO's latest battery technology and advanced autonomous driving capabilities and also support NIO's fast charging network, which includes over 1,000 battery swap stations in China.
NIO: A Rising Star in the EV Industry
NIO is a global electric vehicle company that was founded in 2014 under the former 'NextEV' name by William Li, a visionary entrepreneur who wanted to create a user-centric smart electric vehicle brand. NIO's name means "Blue Sky Coming" in Chinese, reflecting its guiding philosophy of creating a brighter and more sustainable future with intelligent electric vehicle solutions and enabling the ultimate user experience for its customers.
At the present time, NIO operates R&D centers at a global scale, including manufacturing facilities in China, the US, Germany, the UK, and Singapore, and has established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. NIO's products include the EP9, one of the world's fastest electric vehicles; the ES8, ES7, ES6, EC7, and EC6 SUVs; and the ET7 and ET5 sedans, now including the newly-released tourer variant of the latter model. NIO also offers innovative services such as battery swapping, a charging network, autonomous driving technology, and the NIO Life lifestyle platform.
Since its inception, NIO has achieved remarkable milestones. For instance, in 2015, the NIO Formula E team secured victory in the inaugural FIA Formula E Drivers' Championship. The following year, NIO made waves by launching the EP9 sports car, breaking multiple world records for electric vehicles. In 2017, NIO captivated audiences with the unveiling of EVE, its visionary vehicle project.
Subsequently, in 2018, NIO commenced deliveries of the ES8 SUV in China and underwent a successful initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. Demonstrating continued growth, NIO celebrated the delivery of its 100,000th vehicle in China in 2020. Expanding its horizons further, NIO announced its entrance into Europe, with Norway as its first overseas market in 2021. Finally, in 2022, NIO achieved another significant milestone by listing on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.
A stylish and versatile electric tourer
The ET5 Touring is one of NIO's latest creations and gets the designation of the company's first smart electric tourer. It is based on the ET5 sedan, which was launched in December 2021 as NIO's fifth production model. The ET5 Touring adds more functionality and space to the sporty and elegant character of the sedan, making it an ideal choice for families who value both performance and practicality.
The ET5 Touring features NIO's second-generation design language, which reveals a perfect proportion of a tourer. The hatchback design highlights its alluring and slippery profile and sets off the dynamic and elegant body contour. For instance, the front Watchtower sensor layout seamlessly blends each sensing unit, such as the LiDAR and cameras, with the vehicle's roofline.
The ET5 Touring measures 4,790 mm (188.6 inches) in length, 1,960 mm (77.2 inches) in width, and 1,499 mm (59 inches) in height, with a wheelbase of 2,888 mm (113.7 inches). Unlike the ET5 sedan on which it is based, the rear of the ET5 Touring is extended, with the rooflines naturally connecting to the rear spoiler.
The upwardness of the lower rear section gives the car a neat and balanced look, while the iconic rear spoiler and illumiBlade taillight make this tourer unmistakably on the road. Got to admit it, when viewed from the rear, this beautiful electric machine gives off Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo vibes, which is no bad thing!
Not least, the ET5 Touring comes with a one-piece panoramic glass sunroof measuring an impressive 14.52 ft² (1.35m²), featuring intelligent dimming, as well as protection from up to 99.99 percent of harmful UV rays and 80 percent isolation from heat.
State-of-art practicality
The ET5 Touring boasts a captivating cockpit design that creates an immersive and comforting experience for all occupants. Its wrap-around layout envelops passengers, while the PanoCinema system offers an intelligent digital encounter with 256*256 color combinations of ambient lighting and a 7.1.4 Surround Sound System. The N-Box Enhanced Infotainment Console adds further convenience, and for those seeking a truly extraordinary experience, the optional NIO Air AR Glasses transport you to a private cinema-like setting, as if watching a captivating 201-inch screen positioned six meters away.
Regarding interior space, the ET5 Touring sets a new standard with its tourer styling and design. Its generous longitudinal space grants occupants in both the front and rear seats a remarkable 6.1 ft (1,857 mm) of legroom. With a keen eye on functionality, the design of the ET5 Touring optimizes the rear row, particularly in terms of headroom, while offering exceptional versatility with its 40:20:40 independent folding rear seats.
Flexibility and practicality define the ET5 Touring's load area, providing a total space of 1,300 liters. The trunk cover is thoughtfully designed to be flush with the sill, facilitating easy loading and unloading. It can be opened separately, offering an additional 42 liters of space, or lowered to accommodate taller items and expand the vertical cargo area. Moreover, the ET5 Touring provides an array of storage spaces throughout the cabin, allowing users to efficiently organize various items and maximize the available space.
Furthermore, the vehicle's exterior cargo space is expanded, with seamlessly integrated roof rails that ensure secure mounting of racks or roof boxes. Maintaining the sleek, low-profile appearance but enhancing functionality even further, the roof rails can handle a substantial maximum load of 165 lbs (75 kg).
Advanced and autonomous but still thrilling to drive
Embodied within the ET5 Touring is NIO's unmistakable high-performance DNA. This exceptional vehicle showcases the renowned dual-motor all-wheel drive system, a testament to NIO's engineering prowess. With its progressive aerodynamics boasting a remarkable drag coefficient of (Cd) of 0.25, the ET5 Touring accelerates from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a breathtaking 4.0 seconds flat. The impeccable weight distribution, perfectly balanced at 50:50, contributes to its unparalleled stability, while a low center of gravity, calculated at 19.65 inches (499 mm), enhances overall control.
The ET5 Touring's advanced front and rear five-link suspension have been meticulously tuned to deliver top-notch handling across most surfaces. The standard Hydraulic Rebound Stop (HRS) system fitted on both the front and rear axles absorbs road impacts while minimizing suspension system noise, significantly reducing noise, vibration, and ride harshness.
The ET5 Touring also showcases an advanced and intelligent driving experience facilitated by the NIO AQUILA Super Sensing system, comprising an outstanding array of 33 high-performance sensors. This cutting-edge technology, in conjunction with the ultralong range and high-resolution LiDAR camera, delivers an unparalleled understanding of the road and its surrounding environment.
Propelling all ET5 Touring models forward is the NIO ADAM Super Computing platform, equipped with four NVIDIA DRIVE Orin X chips which provide 1,016 TOPS of computing power. Consequently, users can benefit from an extensive range of 23 standard safety and driver assistance features, with regular add-ons made possible through over-the-air updates. Not least, seamlessly integrating into the NIO ecosystem is the Banyan 2.0 system, harmonizing the brand's products and services.
Getting behind the wheel and taking manual control of the ET5 Touring is also a truly delightful experience, made possible by its nine driving modes. Beyond the five fundamental modes of Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Custom, the ET5 Touring presents four additional scenario modes: Snow, Sand, Wet, and Trailer. This comprehensive suite of driving modes ensures that the vehicle is ready to tackle any driving scenario with ease and confidence.
Equipped with NIO's latest battery technology, the ET5 Turing can be equipped with three battery alternatives: a standard-range 75 kWh pack with an NEDC range of 270 miles (435 km), a long-range 100 kWh unit with an NEDC range of 348 miles (560 km), and a BaaS (battery-as-a-service) option that allows users to subscribe to different battery capacities according to their needs.
The ET5 Touring is available to order in China, with deliveries expected to start June 16, 2023. The Chinese starting prices are around RMB 298,000 ($41,817) for the standard-range version, RMB 356,000 ($50,000) for the long-range variant, and RMB 228,000 ($32,000) for the BaaS option, which requires a monthly payment of RMB 980 ($138) or RMB 1680 ($235), respectively. More importantly, the ET5 Touring will also be launched in Europe, with deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.
The ET5 Touring is a breakthrough product that showcases NIO's innovation and ambition in the EV industry. It is not only the company's first intelligent electric tourer but also a versatile and stylish family car that can meet the diverse needs of users, which, in turn, is expected to attract more customers to NIO's brand and enhance its competitiveness in the global market.