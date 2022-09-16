The ES-30 Electric Airplane by Heart Aerospace Has a New Design and Two New Shareholders

The ES-30 is the cherry on top of air pollution reduction, an electric airplane made by Heart Aerospace. A Swedish electric aircraft maker that puts a smile on our faces towards a greener future.
Air Canada is the biggest airline in Canada and one of the biggest in North America and it has already placed an order for 30 ES-30 aircraft. Saab is a Swedish military and civil security aircraft company founded in 1937 and they would obviously invest in a project hailing from their home country. Both companies have so far put $5 million each towards the project and hopes are that more investors will see the value of this electric aircraft.
The design of the plane is focused on cost efficiency, low noise, and zero emissions as well as safety, reliability, and sustainability. The new ES-30 will replace one of Heart Aerospace’s earlier models, the ES-19. The denomination comes from the seating capacity, which has been increased from 19 to 30 passengers.
The ES-30 can fly 200 kilometers (124 miles) using only electric power. If the aircraft instead switches to hybrid mode, the range extends up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) with 30 passengers. However, if only 25 seats are occupied, the ES-30 can go as far as 800 kilometers (497 miles). The plane has a reserve-hybrid configuration for longer flights. The setup consists of two turbo generators taking in sustainable aviation fuel, making it a highly efficient aircraft for both short and medium-range flights.
The plane will feature a three-abreast flat-floor cabin, which is a normal seating option seen in many aircraft. There is also a good amount of baggage storage with the addition of cabin stowage beside the already existing external baggage and cargo compartment.
The company states that the plane’s cost of maintenance for the electric motors and fuel for the turbo generators will be lower than jet-fuel aircraft. Additionally, the ES-30 will not be subject to the carbon emissions penalties inquired by traditional jet airplanes.
The increase in seating capacity, from 19 to 30 made the holders that previously ordered the ES-19 update their letter of intent to purchase the new ES-30 model. United Airlines and Mesa Air Group had previously placed an order for a total of 200 ES-19s, with an additional 100 planes planned, and upgraded their order to the new model. The new ES-30 aircraft is looking forward to taking on the skies in 2028 and already has 98 letters of intent from various airlines.
