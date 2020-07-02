The Era of Air-Taxis is Here and the Bell Nexus is Leading it All

Bell Textron has had its hands on contracts with NASA and the Military and the majority of funding for their work is based on them. And I must say, the Bell Nexus seems to be holding true to its promise to change the whole game of inner-city travel.
Have you noticed how cities are becoming more and more crowded? Of course, who hasn’t? So It’s only normal for our society, or any society for that matter, to start looking for solutions to sitting in traffic for 45 minutes just to cover three miles. The Nexus is able to cut a 45 minutes travel time down to just 10 minutes.
“Bell continues to lead the conversation beyond the aircraft to offer multi-modal transportation solutions and experiences within an interconnected digital network that will excite consumers, earn their trust and make their lives easier,” said Mitch Snyder Bell President and CEO.
This wonderful concept is no longer just a concept. The CES show housed a life-size model of the Nexus. Albeit, no one knows if it was flown in or of hauled in, yet Bell says that in the next four years we will be seeing this aircraft through our daily skies.
Coming in at a weight of 7,000 pounds (3,175 Kg) and a cruise speed of 150 mph (240 kph), the four Nexus motors can carry up to five passengers for a distance of up to 60 miles (97 km).
From the first moments you see the Nexus, you will notice the four massive turbines, two on each side. These propellers allow for a vertical take-off. I know it may not sound like much, but this allows the Nexus to land and take off from virtually and space that allows it to fit.
The rotor systems for the Nexus allow it land on roof-tops. To land in a parking lot. Heck, if you got the cash the Nexus can land and take-off from your very own backyard.
This makes it perfect for inner-city traveling where tight spaces are an issue.
Applications for the Nexus reach far beyond the air-taxi service. It design, and other Bell aircrafts that function on the same principle of vertical take-off, allows for the vehicle to be used in military applications, emergency medical applications, and even logistics applications.
All this aside, it’s even a beautiful aircraft to be caught flying around in. The shapes and design are just in time for the technological progressions we are making.
Beyond this, Bell looks to integrate cities into the navigational system of the Nexus, making the urban commutes that much more user-friendly. Their plan is to set up Nexus hubs in points of high interest for commuters, and to adapt existing navigational systems for the integration of the Nexus and other Bell vehicles.
Another Plan unfurled at CES by Bell was the Autonomous Pod Transport system. So do keep an eye out for the Bell Nexus in the near future, you might just need to catch a ride on one someday.
