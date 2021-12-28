The Electric Fixie Is a Fixed-Gear Bike With an Electric Motor, Knows How to Climb Hills

Fixed-gear bicycles are still popular nowadays because they are simple, low maintenance, make for great winter bikes and urban commuters as well, as long as you don’t have to cope with steep hills. This guy’s bike design wants to eliminate this limitation with his Electric Fixie, a clever combination between e-bikes and fixies.
Fixies, or fixed-wheel bikes, are simpler and preferred by many cyclists. With their fixed-gear drivetrain and one or no brakes at all, these two-wheelers are popular on the velodrome. They can also be used on roads, but they usually have to have at least one, if not both brakes, depending on the country you’re riding them in. Because of their simple design, they are great for winter use, as they are low maintenance and have fewer parts to get damaged by water, salt, etc. They also force you to keep exercising and stay warm because you are pedaling continuously.
This type of wheeler is also a great commuting vehicle in the city, provided you don’t live in hilly cities like San Francisco. But you can even get away with that as long as you’re riding an Electric Fixie. Designed by Andrey Avgust, a Belarus-based guy with a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, the Electric Fixie was created specifically to solve the problem of riding a fixed-gear bike in cities with hilly landscapes like the aforementioned San Francisco.
The bike works just like a regular fixie, but it adds an electric motor to create additional traction. It has one gear, electric drive and no brakes, it comes with regenerative braking to provide battery recuperation, and the percentage of acceleration and recuperation can be adjusted from the handlebars.
As for the battery pack of the Electric Fixie, it weighs a bit under 4 lb (1.8 kg) and is placed inside the frame’s triangle.
The Electric Fixie is just a beautiful design so far, one that took its creator 130 days to complete. The design of the bike is for sale, although the price is not mentioned. You can contact Andrey Avgust for more details.
This type of wheeler is also a great commuting vehicle in the city, provided you don’t live in hilly cities like San Francisco. But you can even get away with that as long as you’re riding an Electric Fixie. Designed by Andrey Avgust, a Belarus-based guy with a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, the Electric Fixie was created specifically to solve the problem of riding a fixed-gear bike in cities with hilly landscapes like the aforementioned San Francisco.
The bike works just like a regular fixie, but it adds an electric motor to create additional traction. It has one gear, electric drive and no brakes, it comes with regenerative braking to provide battery recuperation, and the percentage of acceleration and recuperation can be adjusted from the handlebars.
As for the battery pack of the Electric Fixie, it weighs a bit under 4 lb (1.8 kg) and is placed inside the frame’s triangle.
The Electric Fixie is just a beautiful design so far, one that took its creator 130 days to complete. The design of the bike is for sale, although the price is not mentioned. You can contact Andrey Avgust for more details.