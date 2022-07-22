The Dynaquest XL Can Be Considered a Complete Solution for Your Off-Grid Habitat Dreams

The time has come for you to start looking into purchasing a mobile habitat worthy of the word home. With that in mind, I've decided to check back with a team known for their domination of the RV world, Forest River. As you may be aware, countless brands operate under the Forest River umbrella, and one of them is Dynamax RV. With their ability to grant access to all the necessary and even extra features you may need off-grid, Dynamax has been allowed to continue building RVs to the highest standards and come across as some of the more expensive motorhomes from this corporation.
How expensive? Well, the XL is available in four different floorplans, and the least expensive is priced at $431,300 (€421,600 at current exchange rates), enough to empty your life savings. Sure, that's the price of some traditional homes, and we'll explore why you should drop this much on such a vehicle. Better yet, let's take a little journey through imagination and pretend you just bought one of these puppies.
When that happens, you'll unlock a mobile dwelling designed to be your everything, including sleeping up to what would seem like eight people with an array of modular furnishings. Oh, and each unit features slideouts to help create an interior that isn't just spacious but resembles layouts I've seen in landlocked homes.
your cave will sit. However, underneath the hood, a Cummins 8.9-liter ISL diesel engine squeezes out 450 HP and 1,250 lb-ft (1,695 Nm) of torque. What does this mean for you? Considering Freightliner and Cummins have been moving America's goods and foods since forever, you can bet your $450K that it'll do the same for you.
As for the shell you'll be living out of, it features a mostly aluminum framework and is covered with Azdel and fiberglass to give off a solid, safe, and comfortable enclosure. The level of comfort is even more apparent when you are informed about things like an Airliner suspension, leatherette driver and passenger seats with air ride, and countless other systems to offer you the most worry-free experience. I like the automatic six-speed transmission; just press a pedal, and you're off. No fiddling around with up to 18 gears.
Once inside the XL, things take a turn for the unexpected. An ingenious use of slideouts seems to yield impressive results, leading to spaces with a slight land yacht feel. Recessed LED lighting can highlight furnishings and galleys, while wooden floors offer the perfect backdrop for recessed lights, soft-touch ceilings, and more leatherette couches and dinettes. There's quite a heavy use of composites and semiprecious metals, too, helping complete the picture.
begin to unfurl the XL in all its glory and might after making it to your destination. With everything in place, the rug rats are let loose, and while they're exploring everything inside and outside the XL, dinner is at your fingertips. With a ring of the dinner bell, everyone finds a place to sit and eat, and then it's on to a movie night; you've arrived late, so there's isn't much energy for anything else.
The next day, however, you arise, make some coffee, wake the crew, and start unloading all that gear you've decided to bring along. Considering this motorhome comes in with a GVWR of 33,000 lbs (14,968 kg) and a GCWR of 54,000 lbs (24,493 kg), you can understand how limitless your options may be. Part of the group will be able to bring along their climbing gear, others their e-bikes. Maybe you're into kayaking or whitewater rafting; there's room for that too.
While there's plenty of space for your gear and goodies, part of this RV's storage is destined for all those little systems that help keep you feel warm in winter, cool in summer, and feed you clean life-giving water. Then there are features like an Onan generator, 3,000-watt inverter/charger, solar panels, 200 watts from the start, and even an exterior shower on top of the two bathrooms that most XLs include as standard. Two units even feature a fireplace where you can relax and warm your bones after riding in the swamps.
In truth, each XL hides so much more than I've mentioned above, so I urge you to dive further. But be careful; you may end up commissioning one of these downsized homes if you contact Dynamax. But I feel it's safe to say that you can sell your classic home.
