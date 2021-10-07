The Dutch Are Next in Line to Be Introduced to the Volta Zero Electric Truck

Volta Trucks brings its Volta Zero fully electric truck to the Netherlands, as part of the company’s market expansion in Europe.
The 16-ton delivery truck will be displayed in a few days at the Zero Emission: EcoMobiel event, which is going to take place between October 12 and October 14 in Brabanthallen, the third-largest convention center in the Netherlands.
Volta Trucks has held demonstrations of its Volta Zero commercial vehicle all over Europe, with the electric truck being presented at various events all over the continent, in the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. More than 1,000 customers have had the chance not only to see but also to test Volta Zero, which has led to more than 2,500 pre-orders, totaling a value of almost $700 (€600) million.
According to Carla Detrieux, Business Development Director of Volta Trucks, the company now has in-market Business Development Managers supporting European customers, helping them understand how the Volta Zero electric truck can decarbonize their fleets. The Swedish automaker hopes its first Zero trucks will begin operation with customers in mid-2022.
With a payload of 18,960 lb (8,600 kg), the Volta Zero truck is described by its creator as the world’s first purpose-built, fully-electric 16-ton vehicle. It was designed for inner-city logistics, and the prototype was launched last fall.
The Volta Zero truck offers ranges of 90 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km), it has a lower driver’s seat compared to conventional trucks and is covered in large glass panels that offer 220-degree visibility, reducing to a minimum all dangerous blind spots.
Volta Trucks aims for its Zero truck to have a significant impact on the environment, being able to eliminate around 1.2 million tons of CO2 by the year 2025.
The introduction of the fully electric commercial vehicle on the Dutch market coincides with the launch of Volta Trucks’ website in the Dutch language.
