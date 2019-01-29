The Duchess of Sussex is Barred From Closing Her Own Car Doors

So much for making a feminist stand from within the British Royal Family. What was once seen as a gesture of independence and as a feminist stand will become history: the Duchess of Sussex, former actress Meghan Markle, is no longer allowed to close her own car doors.

16 photos



Meghan, however, seemed bent on breaking the protocol. Some thought it was because she was all for female empowerment, others because she wanted to come across as “one of us.”



Whatever it was, it won’t be anymore. Officials have flat-out banned her from closing her own car door – and the reason is the same as the one behind the Queen and



Apparently, the cars used by the Duchess and the Duke have self-locking doors. By closing it, she adds a few seconds to the time security would need to get her back inside the car in case of an emergency.



“Nothing is more important to these guys than protecting the Royal Family,” says one insider. “Meghan and Harry like to meet the public as much as possible and make contact with the crowds that come to see them. And although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference.”



“God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be. If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible,” the source continues.



Apparently, on her more recent outings, the Duchess was seen leaving the car door open, as protocol demands.



Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018



Watch: Meghan arriving at her lunch to launch the ‘Together’ cookbook — with mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry ¥ @Hannah_Furness pic.twitter.com/tdqk7sta8i — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 20, 2018 In the past, the Duchess was often observed out on public functions, getting out her chauffeured ride and closing the car door on her own. This might seem like a stupid thing to focus on, but with heads of states and members of royals families, protocol demands that they leave all these aspects to their security detail.Meghan, however, seemed bent on breaking the protocol. Some thought it was because she was all for female empowerment, others because she wanted to come across as “one of us.”Whatever it was, it won’t be anymore. Officials have flat-out banned her from closing her own car door – and the reason is the same as the one behind the Queen and Prince Philip’s driving without seatbelts : fears for their personal security, The Sun reports.Apparently, the cars used by the Duchess and the Duke have self-locking doors. By closing it, she adds a few seconds to the time security would need to get her back inside the car in case of an emergency.“Nothing is more important to these guys than protecting the Royal Family,” says one insider. “Meghan and Harry like to meet the public as much as possible and make contact with the crowds that come to see them. And although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference.”“God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be. If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible,” the source continues.Apparently, on her more recent outings, the Duchess was seen leaving the car door open, as protocol demands.