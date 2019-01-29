autoevolution

The Duchess of Sussex is Barred From Closing Her Own Car Doors

29 Jan 2019, 10:44 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Politicians
So much for making a feminist stand from within the British Royal Family. What was once seen as a gesture of independence and as a feminist stand will become history: the Duchess of Sussex, former actress Meghan Markle, is no longer allowed to close her own car doors.
16 photos
Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900
In the past, the Duchess was often observed out on public functions, getting out her chauffeured ride and closing the car door on her own. This might seem like a stupid thing to focus on, but with heads of states and members of royals families, protocol demands that they leave all these aspects to their security detail.

Meghan, however, seemed bent on breaking the protocol. Some thought it was because she was all for female empowerment, others because she wanted to come across as “one of us.”

Whatever it was, it won’t be anymore. Officials have flat-out banned her from closing her own car door – and the reason is the same as the one behind the Queen and Prince Philip’s driving without seatbelts: fears for their personal security, The Sun reports.

Apparently, the cars used by the Duchess and the Duke have self-locking doors. By closing it, she adds a few seconds to the time security would need to get her back inside the car in case of an emergency.

“Nothing is more important to these guys than protecting the Royal Family,” says one insider. “Meghan and Harry like to meet the public as much as possible and make contact with the crowds that come to see them. And although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference.”

“God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be. If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible,” the source continues.

Apparently, on her more recent outings, the Duchess was seen leaving the car door open, as protocol demands.



Meghan Markle royal family security car protocol Prince Harry UK
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 