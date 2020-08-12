The DMV Has Hilarious Explanation for Driver’s License With Photo of Empty Chair

The DMV is probably one of the worst places to be because it’s always crowded, loud and, according to urban legend, not exactly packed with nice people. Luckily, these days, Americans can avoid all that by using online applications and forms for most of the stuff they need done.
One woman from Hickman County, Tennessee, for instance, needed to renew her driver’s license. Given the current situation and the still-standing recommendation to avoid crowded places, Jade Dodd opted to renew her license online – and did so without trouble.
When the new license was mailed to her address, she was shocked to see on it a photo of an empty chair. As in, in the little square where her photo should have been for (obvious) identification purposes, there was an empty black chair. Not even modeling is what it used to be.
Jade shared the hilarious incident online and, as you can imagine, it went viral. She’s still talking to the media about it, saying how she’s not upset about it because we all need a good laugh right now. And she’s got hers, that’s for sure.
Perhaps as funny as the incident is the explanation the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security tried to offer ABC affiliate News 2 for the snafu.
“When the customer visited the Driver Services Center a few years ago, during the transaction, an examiner made an error by capturing and saving the wrong photo (of an empty chair) to the customer’s profile,” reads the official statement.
“When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file. When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally,” the statement continues.
Indeed, Dodd got a new license, with her photo on it, earlier this week. But that doesn’t change the fact that no one noticed they were making and sending out one with a picture of an empty chair on it.
When the new license was mailed to her address, she was shocked to see on it a photo of an empty chair. As in, in the little square where her photo should have been for (obvious) identification purposes, there was an empty black chair. Not even modeling is what it used to be.
Jade shared the hilarious incident online and, as you can imagine, it went viral. She’s still talking to the media about it, saying how she’s not upset about it because we all need a good laugh right now. And she’s got hers, that’s for sure.
Perhaps as funny as the incident is the explanation the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security tried to offer ABC affiliate News 2 for the snafu.
“When the customer visited the Driver Services Center a few years ago, during the transaction, an examiner made an error by capturing and saving the wrong photo (of an empty chair) to the customer’s profile,” reads the official statement.
“When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file. When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally,” the statement continues.
Indeed, Dodd got a new license, with her photo on it, earlier this week. But that doesn’t change the fact that no one noticed they were making and sending out one with a picture of an empty chair on it.