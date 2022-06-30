The Disco Ball Helmet Is the Funkiest Type of Headgear, and Very Real Too

“Always wear a helmet” is what you often hear from safety activists when it comes to riding any type of two-wheeler, whether it’s a motorcycle, a bicycle or a scooter of the tamest variety. This isn’t a debate on whether you should really wear one in most instances (except when riding a motorcycle, that one isn’t up to debate), but a very funky spin on the famous piece of headgear.
If you’re going to wear a helmet, you might as well wear one that’ll make you stand out from the crowd. Take that in the most literal sense: the Disco Ball Helmet is not for the faint of heart, but for those for whom being the center of attention comes naturally. And is somewhat of vital importance.
This is a spin on a regular motorcycle helmet, reimagined as a party accessory (hat tip to YankoDesign). It’s handmade in the UK by a small company called Disco2Disco and, really, that name says it all. Offered in three color choices, silver, rose, and gold, and four head sizes, it’s meant to be worn mostly at festivals, parties, themed events, and the likes. But technically, they might still be legal.
The base is a professional open-face motorcycle helmet, with drop-down visor, ear protection, and removable interior padding. Hundreds of mirrors are then glued to it by hand, for what is so-aptly called the Disco Ball Helmet. Since the base helmet is ECE 22-05-certified for road use, the Disco Ball Helmet could probably still be road-legal, though it’s definitely heavier because of the mirrors and definitely hazardous because of the glare it would create in the sun.
The description notes that this jazzy helmet is “the ultimate party accessory,” and there’s a note about how the makers would not “advise/confirm the use as a motorcycle helmet for road safety standards” because of the addition of the tiles. That’s not stopping customers, some of whom admit they’ve worn it while riding, though hopefully only over short distances or not on public roads.
Pricing for the Disco Ball Helmet is under $190, not including shipping, but the amount of jaziness it comes with is invaluable.
