The Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8 Has Carbon Fiber Body, Two Slide-Outs, and Many Surprises

Given the wide range of options available in the niche of small motorhomes – or any other kind of mobile home and RV, for that matter – it's hard to imagine a single name peaking on the enthusiasm scale. But Deddle RV did last summer, and it's now getting ready to bank on that with the introduction of its first model designed for Europe.
Deddle RV is a Chinese brand of small motorhomes that aim to combine comfort, high quality, and even a certain degree of luxury into the compact footprint of an Iveco, with or without the use of one or two slide-outs. They're also able to sleep as many as six or even seven people in that same footprint, while packing features you wouldn't normally find in a motorhome this size, like washing machines, dishwashers, and spa-like bathrooms.
La Marca says that the Deddle RV models, including the Carbonic Liner, aren't posed as direct competitors to German or European models, hence the different layout. The New GoNow Group hopes for a long-term market share of 5% in Europe, but this can only be achieved with more than just a different layout.
At the 2023 edition of the Dusseldorf Caravan Show, the largest caravan show in the world so the place to be for all makers making any kind of move on this segment of the market, Deddle RV brought three different models on display. It also announced that its parent company, New GoNow Group, had partnered with La Marca Mobility GmbH to launch several models on the German – and European – market.
Said launch was timed tentatively for 2024, but since no details were offered, including no specifics on the models themselves, it was more of a hopeful estimate than an actual timeline. This turned out to be the case because the first model from a planned five-model release will only come to market in 2025.
The good news is that it will be on display at the 2024 Dusseldorf Show, which kicks off on August 30.
Earlier this week, La Marca confirmed the 2025 launch, the name of the model being launched, and its debut at Dusseldorf, and showed a preview of a first unit to the media.
It's called the Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8, or the Carbonic Liner for short, and has very little in common with the unit that got the most attention last year and which we also covered recently, down to the finishes, the features, its size, and most likely, its price.
The Carbonic Liner is still based on an Iveco but is much longer, at 7.8 meters (25.5 feet). It also boasts an all-carbon construction, including inside the habitat, where it features surprising combinations like a carbon fiber bed extension and marble backsplash in the bathroom.
Perhaps more importantly, the Carbonic Liner boasts two large slide-outs, one expanding the dining room slash lounge, and the other adding more space to the rear bedroom. Indeed, there are two bedrooms onboard, one at the rear and the other over the cab, but the Carbonic Liner could easily sleep six adults since the living room couch can also expand.
In between the bedrooms, you get a kitchen and the living room, and a bathroom divided in two parts on opposing sides but which you can connect with pocket doors into a single one. Highlights include hardwood furniture in dark browns and elegant grays, a beautiful but compact shower, and a restroom that is a very pleasant surprise in this compact space.
The kitchen is also on the small side, but it still features a two-burner stove, a coffee station, a fridge with freezer, and even a drawer dishwasher. You won't be able to cook meals for six people in there, but it's enough to make do for the needs of a family of four.
There is no dinette to speak of, which is a surprise. The couch has a middle section that drops down in the middle like a coffee table at the press of a button, and there's also a removable table that you can set up in front of the couch. For a motorhome that could theoretically sleep as many as six people, the Carbonic Liner would only seat four of them for dinner. Assuming the other two bring their own foldable chairs.
Further betraying its design as a two-person motorhome is the large-screen TV that drops down from the kitchen cabinets, right over the Thetford stove, turning the kitchen and the sofa area into a proper entertaining lounge.
La Marca is yet to reveal the full list of features of the Carbonic Liner, but they did say this: the stove runs on gas, and the roof is lined with 2,000W of solar cells, linked up to a battery pack as large as 800 Ah. There's underfloor heating and split air conditioning, and even the interior of garage is made of carbon fiber.
La Marca says that the Deddle RV models, including the Carbonic Liner, aren't posed as direct competitors to German or European models, hence the different layout. The New GoNow Group hopes for a long-term market share of 5% in Europe, but this can only be achieved with more than just a different layout.
So far, there's no word on pricing. The more compact and less fancy Deddle RV presented last year came with an estimated price tag of €60,000 to €80,000 ($65,300 to $87,000 at the current exchange rate) and definitely no more than €100,000 ($109,000). Add carbon fiber into the equation, as well as more luxurious features, and you're looking at more than the highest estimate, no doubt about it.
On the bright side, it's a short wait to the official debut, and it will bring answers.