The De Tomaso P72 Prototype Might Be a Looker, but Riding Shotgun Feels Ballistic

Few people have had the chance to feast their eyes on the De Tomaso P72 prototype. The flagship vehicle from De Tomaso Automobili is quite the stunner, worsening its fans' curiosity over its debut. Well, Sergi Galliano of Supercar Blondie got the chance not only to see, touch and feel the world's first P72 prototype but also to ride shotgun in the eccentric supercar.

16 photos