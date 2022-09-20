The De Tomaso P72 Prototype Might Be a Looker, but Riding Shotgun Feels Ballistic

Few people have had the chance to feast their eyes on the De Tomaso P72 prototype. The flagship vehicle from De Tomaso Automobili is quite the stunner, worsening its fans' curiosity over its debut. Well, Sergi Galliano of Supercar Blondie got the chance not only to see, touch and feel the world's first P72 prototype but also to ride shotgun in the eccentric supercar.
The De Tomaso P72 Prototype might be reeling a lot of attention, but only 72 qualified humans in the world will get the chance to park this car in their driveway. With only nine prototypes produced so far, Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie was privileged to feature it on their YouTube channel.
"We have a completely insane unbelievable car, and I guarantee that you've never seen this on the road before because it doesn't exist. There's only nine prototypes. This is one of them," Sergi said, introducing the De Tomaso P72 Prototype.
Saying the De Tomaso P72 Prototype is luxurious is an understatement. As Sergi explains, this car comes with a completely new design uncommon on the streets. Its rose gold and green shade coupled with copper rims and mirrors add a majestic feel to an already superbly gorgeous exterior.
It's made with carbon; by that, I mean the whole shebang from the chassis, subframes, and crash structures. Sergi says it's the world's most robust car with 72,600 Nm of torsional rigidity (that's 22,600 Nm more than a Bugatti Chiron).
For context, torsional rigidity is how much an object can resist twisting force (torque). The amount is based on the material the object is made of and its shape.
It's easy to see where this supercar gets its inspiration. Its rose gold washer fluid cap on the hood, also featured in the original 1964 De Tomaso P72 concept, is a quick giveaway of its design heritage.
There's a distinctive 'PROVA MO-P72' badging slapped on the side of this supercar. 'PROVA" means prototype in Italian, 'MO' stands for the city of Modena, Italy, and 'P72' is the model of the prototype.
It has a staggered design, with 21" wheels at the back and 20" at the front. Sergi says the design on the De Tomaso P72 Prototype resembles a spaceship, and I couldn't agree more, especially at the rear (the circular taillights look like boost thrusters).
Unlike most supercars that sport an exhaust at the bottom, the De Tomaso P72 Prototype's symphony pipe is right below the rear window.
With a singular tailpipe that is huge, the De Tomaso P72 Prototype comes with a supercharged 5-liter Ford V8 capable of 700 hp (690 ps) and 608 lb-ft (825 Nm). The featured prototype has a sequential gearbox, but the production model will come with a six-speed manual transmission.
It wouldn't be a luxury car with a bland interior, would it? As you'd expect, the De Tomaso P72 Prototype has a lux interior characterized by fine Italian leather and rose gold accents on the gauges, gear knob, and paddle shifters. It almost looks like sitting in a royal chariot.
Sergi couldn't help grinning riding shotgun in the De Tomaso P72 Prototype – the exhaust sound is insane. You can catch some of that action in the video below.
