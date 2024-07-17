The Crossfire 4.7 Travel Trailer Is Designed To Offer Couples Boundless Adventures

Australia is known as a proud camper trailer-building nation, and we can all collectively agree that passionate local manufacturers make some of the toughest and most capable adventure rigs. That's because the extremely alluring Australian Outback is also a harsh and unforgiving land, and those who dare to embark on memorable journeys across the country's mesmerizing landscapes truly need reliable adventure companions.
Over the last decade, however, Chinese-built caravans and camper trailers have stolen significant market share from the Australian RV manufacturing sector. And while local companies cannot compete with most of the imported models on price, they strive to outdo them on quality and innovation. As a consequence, Australian-made caravans and travel trailers are not only some of the best on the market but also the ones setting the trends.
One company specializing in rugged yet extremely comfortable camper trailers for fearless explorers is On the Move Caravans. This Campbellfield-based team has been building camping rigs that blend ruggedness with comfort and luxury since 2001, and its campers stand out with unique designs, high-quality materials, and exceptional workmanship. Despite its longevity in the market, On the Move Caravans has chosen to remain a boutique family business that gives every unit it builds the attention to detail it deserves.
The latest addition to the company's portfolio is the Crossfire 4.7, a compact camper trailer that stands out with its durable composite construction and innovative three-piece shell that joins a continuous single-piece roof and floor structure with two sidewalls. It also boasts remarkable off-road capability, ensuring comfort and safe trips no matter where the road takes you.
This home-away-from-home measures just 4.7 meters (15.4 feet) in length and is tailored to meet the needs of nomad couples who want to conquer hard-to-reach destinations in utmost comfort. Built on a single-axle trailer, Crossfire 4.7 boasts the company's patented Desert Master chassis made of automotive-grade high-tensile steel, independent wishbone suspension with dual airbags, 12" electric brakes, and a huge departure angle, ensuring excellent stability and control, even when traversing challenging terrain.
To further enhance its off-road ability, the company equipped the trailer with off-road stabilizer legs, a DO35 off-road coupling, and 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.
According to the designers, the exciting new build technology with the one-piece frame for the front, roof, back, and floor is a first in the industry, positioning the manufacturer at the forefront of innovation. The design is meant to prevent water ingress and make the camper's body weatherproof. What's more, the trailer boasts a robust timberless body with aluminum composite internal carcass and furniture and full stainless steel fixings, so you don't have to worry about decay or rotting.
Following a trend that is becoming increasingly prominent in the RV world, the all-new Crossfire 4.7 also features an external slide-out kitchen and pantry that make outdoor cooking a breeze. The outdoor kitchen is equipped with a three-burner gas stove, a sink, and a cutting board. Other noteworthy features on the outside include an awning right above the cooking area, ensuring shade and protection from the elements, a toolbox for gas bottles, and an alloy fold-out step.
Designed with comfort and practicality in mind, this trailer's interior is packed with the best features possible. The living quarters look cozy and inviting despite the compact footprint and include a comfy bedroom, a versatile dining lounge, a kitchenette, and a private bathroom, offering adventurous couples a rig they can truly call a home away from home.
The interior is completely wood-free as well, and you'll be surprised by how luminous and airy it is due to the large panoramic windows all around. The designers put as much glazing as they could to ensure plenty of natural light penetrates inside, and the windows are not plastic but automotive-grade glass.
Impressively, in the sleeping area at the front, you will find a queen-size bed with north-south orientation, which is quite rare in a camper this size. The lounge/dining area occupies the center of the trailer and is perfectly suited for two people. It features two leatherette lounge seats, each accompanied by its own floating dining table.
The interior kitchen is located near the entrance door and shares the rear of the trailer with the bathroom. It has an L-shape design with curved corners and is impressively functional for its size. It is equipped with a decently sized stainless steel sink, a 105-liter refrigerator, and an integrated two-burner induction cooktop.
The adjacent bathroom is also compact but packs everything you need for comfortable travels, including a full fiberglass molded shower, a sink, and a cassette toilet. Feeding both the kitchen and the bathroom is a 200-liter fresh water tank paired with an instant, continuous water heater. The trailer also has a 100-liter gray water tank. It doesn't lack in terms of storage either, with overhead cabinets neatly fitted in all areas of the camper.
To ensure outdoor adventurers can explore further away in comfort and won't be confined to RV parks, the new Crossfire 4.7 comes with a smart electrical system with two 200-Watt solar panels, a 200-Ah lithium battery, a 2000-W inverter, and a Dometic air conditioner.
Its modern design, robust construction, and comfortable living quarters with panoramic views make the Crossfire 4.7 travel trailer a worthy companion for any nature-loving couple's outdoor adventures. In terms of pricing, Australian RV dealers offer the new caravan for AUD $69,990, which is approximately USD $47,225.