The Crew 2 Latest Update Brings Some Amazing Vehicles Into the Mix

After Ubisoft invited us to bring the full force of winter into our homes with the free Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush update, now it's time for another weekly bag of goodies. This time, it carries a whole lot of amazing vehicles to try out, along with other bells and whistles. Just keep in mind that the new stuff will only be available until January 31.
Mclaren lovers from the Motornation should be glad to hear that the McLaren 765LT made its way via this fresh update. You can find it as a Premium Shop Addition.
Next, we have the Live Summit - Wacky Snow Ride PvE (player vs. environment) challenges that bring an entire slew of rewards. Well, an entire slew if you manage to win all the prizes. Thus, if you get the Bronze Cup, you will be rewarded with 200k in-game followers. If you manage to grab the Silver Cup, you'll receive 52.5k Spare Parts to use however you see fit.
As per usual, the Gold tier will bring you a pack of Legendary Performance Parts: MT Nitro, Gracious & Tricky. You can use these to make your favorite vehicle the best it can be.
Now, for the top-tier Platinum award, you will get the fictional 1930 Proto HuP One Clumsy Edition for street racing. The HuP One can produce 375 hp (380 ps) and can reach a top speed of 129 mph, or 209 kph.
As a fun fact, it was inspired by the real-life 1932 Ford Model B. The V8-powered version was actually dubbed the Model 18 and packed a 221-cubic-inch (3.6-liter) flathead that could produce an "astonishing" 65 horsepower (66 ps). But all joking aside, the Model B was the first low-priced, mass-produced car with a V8.
Now getting back to our neck of the woods, we have yet another bundle, called the Wacky Snow Ride. This pack really means business, bringing to the in-game store the 1987 Ferrari F40 (Street Race), the 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT (Touring Car), and lastly, the 2018 Red Bull RB14 Alpha Grand Prix. The latter can deliver 900 hp (912 ps) and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Moving on, the Far & Beyond store has the new Aquarius and Emergency bundles. The former contains the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 (Hypercar), along with a Deep Blue Cloud Tint, a Navy Molten core Tire, and Blue Confetti Smoke effects.
The Emergency Bundle is named as such because if you get it, you'll be driving a 2010 BMW X6 M ambulance. Furthermore, it contains the matching Yellow Speed Vortex Smoke, Yellow Nitro, Blinking Yellow Underglow, and Vintage Siren Horn.
The final bundle is called the American Dream, which boasts the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Road Force One (Street Race), the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (Street Race), and the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
