The Crew 2 Has Some Amazing Models in This Week's Update, Like the Lambo Veneno

Ubisoft's live-service racing game, The Crew 2, received two updates this week. One came under its familiar "Live Summit Bundle" shape, where we're accustomed to getting freebies along with new in-game store merch, while the other is a bit of a rarity. I'm referring to the updated handling of the BMW Z4 GT3.
Seeing as we're in 2023 and the Crew 2 was launched almost five years ago, there's no point in going down memory lane. So let's jump right in because we have quite a bit to get excited for. Especially if you haven't gotten around to seeing what these updates bring.
First off, we have the Live Summit. As per usual, if you partake in this competition, you can win four different cups, each with its own prize. For the Bronze medal, you get 200k followers, in-game, obviously. Next, the Silver tier brings you a Green Tire award, which I guess is amazing for St. Patrick's Day.
Then, the Gold cup nabs you a Legendary DF Perf Parts, with a Score breaker, Slippery & Hotead bonus sets. Now for the grand Platinum prize, the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante hypercar. And if that wasn't enough, just know that it's green, so it will go great with that tire color from earlier.
As far as the in-game store goes, you will find the Untamed Italian Bundle waiting for you. The first model is a 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Street Race). Then it's the oh-so-sweet 2008 Pagani Zonda R (Touring Car). To end this refined combo (thrombo?) of cars is the 2013 Lamborghini Veneno (Hypercar).
Now here's a little history lesson for you young rapscallions, in case you didn't know this about the miraculous Veneno or venom. Much like Sauron forged a limited number of Rings of Power, so did Lamborghini built only five units with this nameplate. One for testing, one for their museum, three were sold, and one was made to "bring them all, and in the darkness bind them."
I'm kidding about the last one, a sixth was never planned, but I couldn't help myself from referencing The Lord of the Rings. (The original trilogy, of course, not the Amazon show, that's an entirely different story.) Still on the Veneno, while only five "regular" models were ever made, Lamborghini decided to make another nine roadsters.
But getting back to our neck of the woods, just remember, this Live Summit Bundle lasts only until January 17, then it's off to the new one. However, the list doesn't end here because there are two more bundles we have to check out.
The first one is the Little Italy Bundle, available at the in-game store, and it contains the 2013 Alfa Romeo 4C, a Red Segment Underglow, Red Fury Tire color, Italian Nitro, and Black Window Tint.
Furthermore, there's the All in Red Bundle with the 2005 Saleen S7 hypercar model, the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast hypercar, and finally, the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 for the Street Race events.
Well, folks, it's been fun, but this is kind of it for this week's update. Remember to check out the BMW Z4 GT3's new handling. Ubisoft even hints you should try it out in some drift challenges and see how it feels. Some players embraced it, but others felt the need for even more updates, so they let their opinion be heard (or seen) in the form of Twitter replies.
Threading the needle and lapping opponents never felt this good. What do you think of the BMW Z4 GT3's updated handling? Let us know what you think! ???? pic.twitter.com/3Krv6BsY4y— The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) January 14, 2023