The Crew 2 Has a Very Patriotic Offering This Week

The hope is alive! Finally, after months of being kept in the dark, Ubisoft announced that The Crew Motorfest will be shown during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. The live showcase will also feature the long-awaited Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a surprise title that has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, let's jumpstart the old Crew 2 and see what goodies this week's update offers.
This Live Summit is jampacked with amazing rides and rewards, and if you're up to the task, they can be yours if you dare to take on the Ghost Road challenges.
If you win the Bronze prize, you will get 200k in-game followers, which is 50k more than last week's offer. The Silver award will get you the Legendary SR Performance Parts (Fame Magnet, Popular + Pure).
The Gold tier will award you the Rally Inner Black Tire, while the top spot, Platinum, will ensure you leave with a Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck - Ghost Recon Edition.
Next up, there's the Live Summit Bundle which features a highly patriotic-looking Shelby GT500 American Edition from 1967 (Rally Cross). The 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Concept Enforcer Unit (Rally Raid Car) is also included.
Afterward, it's off to the races with the Vehicle & Vanity Bundles, which feature two of the most iconic nameplates in recent history. The first engineering marvel is part of the Emerald Bundle, and it's none other than the Bugatti Chiron (Hypercar), complete with the Prismatic Cyan Underglow, Dark Cyan Nitro, and Cyan Confetti Smoke.
This 2017 Chiron features an 8.0-liter W16 that can deliver up to 1,480 hp (1,500 ps) or 1103.3 kW and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Its top speed is 261 mph (420 kph), and it can get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds.
The Pepper Bundle soon follows with the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Street Race), which comes with the Red Motel Core Tire, Blinking Red Underglow, Red Smoke, and Black Window Tint.
This monster was (supposedly) forged in the very depths of American Hades and donned a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood that produced 828 hp (840 ps) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque. Its 9.65-second 1/4-mile run wasn't bad either.
Finally, we have the Interception Pack Bundle, complete with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Interception Unit (Street Race), the 2019 BMW M8 Competition Coupe Interception Unit (Street Race), and the all-time favorite, the 2008 mighty Cron Vic Interception Unit (Street Race).
That's it for this week, folks! Tune in again next time because we'll be three days shy of the coveted Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, where we'll finally get to see The Crew Motorfest.
