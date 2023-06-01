The Crew 2 Has a Very Patriotic Offering This Week

The hope is alive! Finally, after months of being kept in the dark, Ubisoft announced that The Crew Motorfest will be shown during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. The live showcase will also feature the long-awaited Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a surprise title that has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, let's jumpstart the old Crew 2 and see what goodies this week's update offers.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft