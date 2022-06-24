The Crew 2 Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Special Themed Rewards, New Season Revealed

Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 celebrates its 4th anniversary this week, and the French developer decided to host a Community LIVE Summit and offer players the opportunity to earn a bucketload of special anniversary themed rewards.
The most important is the Saleen SR7 car, which will be purchasable for just 1 Crew Credit, as a thank you for all those who supported the game for all these years. Of course, the offer is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to hurry if you don’t have the car yet. Furthermore, Ubisoft announced that in-game rewards will be boosted until July 6.
Open-World Activities
PvP Activities
Players who do well at the activities and events submitted for this special LIVE Summit will be rewarded with special loot:
Finally, the Far & Beyond Store will have increased inventory just for this week. A handful of interesting bundles will be available for purchase until June 29:
In addition to kicking off celebrations for the game’s 4th anniversary, Ubisoft revealed the first episode of Season 6, which will debut in early July and will feature iconic drift race car driver Chris Forsberg. More importantly, the French developer confirmed that a major update will be coming next month, which will bring important improvements for console and PC players alike.
All the enhancements above and more will be rolled out along with Season 6, which is set to debut on July 6.
- McLaren 12C GT3 (2014) – Touring Car
- BMW M2 (2017) – Street Race
- Koenigsegg CCR (2004) – Atom Bundle
- Bugatti EB110 Super Sport (1992) – Birthday Bundle
- Porsche 911 – Pack Bundle
- Lamborghini Addict 10 – Basic Bundle
