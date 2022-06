The Crew 2 Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Special Themed Rewards, New Season Revealed

Density of Live Crates x2

Spawn rate of legendary Live Crates x2

Amount of loot in Live Crates x2

PVP Fame Rewards x2

PvP Weekly Rewards = 7 rewards

Platinum – 4th Anniversary Tire

– 4th Anniversary Tire Gold – Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (C197)

– Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (C197) Silver – Legendary HC parts (Nitro Chemist, Pure & Extra Pump)

– Legendary HC parts (Nitro Chemist, Pure & Extra Pump) Bronze – 500,000 followers

McLaren 12C GT3 (2014) – Touring Car

BMW M2 (2017) – Street Race

Koenigsegg CCR (2004) – Atom Bundle

Bugatti EB110 Super Sport (1992) – Birthday Bundle

Porsche 911 – Pack Bundle

Lamborghini Addict 10 – Basic Bundle

60 FPS (frames-per-second) support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

New weather and color grading

Handling improvements

The most important is the Saleen SR7 car, which will be purchasable for just 1 Crew Credit, as a thank you for all those who supported the game for all these years. Of course, the offer is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to hurry if you don’t have the car yet. Furthermore, Ubisoft announced that in-game rewards will be boosted until July 6.Players who do well at the activities and events submitted for this special LIVE Summit will be rewarded with special loot:Finally, the Far & Beyond Store will have increased inventory just for this week. A handful of interesting bundles will be available for purchase until June 29:In addition to kicking off celebrations for the game’s 4th anniversary, Ubisoft revealed the first episode of Season 6, which will debut in early July and will feature iconic drift race car driver Chris Forsberg . More importantly, the French developer confirmed that a major update will be coming next month, which will bring important improvements for console and PC players alike.All the enhancements above and more will be rolled out along with Season 6, which is set to debut on July 6.