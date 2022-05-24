The Crazy 2001 Hartge H50 Was Unofficially the First 3 Series With an M-Developed V8

More Coverstories:

Portable EcoFlow Wave AC Abolishes the Hot Off-Grid Glamping Habitats You May Be Used To

Ever Wonder Why a Bicycle Can Sell for $26,600? This Bianchi Beauty Gives Up Its Secrets

2023 BMW XM Rendered With a Whole Lotta Grille, But That's Not the CGI

The Volga V12 Coupe Is a Stereotype-Defying, BMW M-Powered Custom From Mother Russia

LOL: Fake VW Beetle ORA Ballet Cat Launches With Hilarious, Women-Only Features