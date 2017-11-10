autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

The Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design Kit

10 Nov 2017, 14:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This one is going to be big in Mexico! JE Design has been making body kits for the SEAT Leon since the first generation. Right now, they're about the only tuning company to do so, and their latest project car registers highly on the Ricer Scale.
8 photos
The Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design Kit
JE's kit only evolved slightly since the debut of the Leon 5F. And by the way, you can have the same look on an FR model with an average diesel. But what's different at the front of the car are the overlays that go under the fog lights, they're a lot more intricate now, and stand out further thanks to yellow paint accents.

It's nice that the tuner has stuck to its own design language rather than copying the Rocket Bunny like everybody else. The fender flares fit cleanly with the body of the hot hatchback, matching the paint finish as well. We think it looks a little bit like the W204 C63 and the W164 ML 63. However, we have a sneaking suspicion that all the vents you see in the rear 3/4 view are fakes - they don't cool any brakes.

Do you need fender flares? You do when your Leon has been fitted with 10x20-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/25 Hankook S1-Evo tires. However, we'd go with something a little more exotic-looking. Has anybody ever installed Bentley wheels on a SEAT?

The JE Design sports sprint set lowers the car 20mm while preserving the DCC adjustability. The crow on top of the lion's head is a yellow trunk lid spoiler, held in place by massive buttresses. It's a little ugly for our taste, but at least it comes with three levels of adjustment.

The factory twin exhaust system has been replaced by an aftermarket one with quad tips, and it's got a sound flap system, controlled via the SEAT driving profile selection system.

Finally, there's the 2-liter engine, which has gone up from 300 to 380 HP and from 380 Nm to 480 Nm of torque. It could match the old RS3 in a drag race... if the hatchback had AWD.
SEAT Leon CUPRA Seat Leon Cupra Je Design
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
SEAT models:
SEAT Leon Cupra RSEAT Leon Cupra R CompactSEAT AronaSEAT Arona Small SUVSEAT AtecaSEAT Ateca Small SUVSEAT Altea XLSEAT Altea XL Large MPVSEAT Altea FreetrackSEAT Altea Freetrack Large MPVAll SEAT models  