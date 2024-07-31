The Coolest ICE on the Planet Runs -320F Nitrogen To Stay Cold in the Russian Summer

In the automotive realm, ideas and facts always cross roads with one another, with some of the former ending up as the latter. In contrast, others are forgotten, scraped, reconsidered, or plainly ignored. With time, certain proposals establish themselves as mainstream pillars of the automobile industry.
Take the humble cooling system of an internal combustion engine – it is almost universally accepted that liquid cooling should prevail over simpler weatherproof air-cooling setups. But what if there was another, more radical solution for keeping engine temperature in check? Enter Garage 54 and their cool idea.
The Siberians from Novosibirsk are never in shortage of wacky ideas for modifying, altering, redesigning, or revolutionizing piston ideas from the ground up and out of thin air. The latter seems to be the seed for their inspiration in their latest project involving an overly abundant resource: nitrogen. In short, they used the liquified gas to cool a Lada inline-four engine.
Not that it would matter much, but South-Central Siberian Russia seems to be affected by a heatwave these days (by that, the vloggers mean temperatures above 30° Celsius, or around 86 ° Fahrenheit. By their standards, that’s scorching hot, and I mean it).
Being mechanics, the merry boys from Garage 54 have taken precautions to keep their engines from overheating. Case in point, they devised, built, and tested a cooling system that uses liquid nitrogen as the heat-dissipating medium.
Now, a few remarks about (liquid) nitrogen: the gas is present literally everywhere around us, making up about four-fifths of the earth’s atmosphere. It is also used in specific automotive applications to inflate tires, substituting air (which can become unstable under certain factors like rapid heat expansion—think racing events).
It’s used extensively in certain industries where extremely low temperatures are required (cryogenic storage facilities or other super-cold uses, like keeping supercomputers at optimal CPU temperatures). The Russians are used to cold—Garage 54 has developed many of its projects in and for the Siberian winter.
Yet, even to them, negative 320 Fahrenheit (minus 196 Celsius) is not exactly just another day at the office. Until today, when Vlad Barashenko and the gang rebuilt a Lada Samara cooling system to make it suitable for liquid nitrogen use.
The above temperatures are the threshold at which liquid nitrogen boils and transforms into vapors, leaving plenty of overhead to work with in cooling a four-stroke gasoline engine. The setup is rather crude in design and barbaric in execution, consisting of a collecting tank with two plain pipes through which the liquefied gas flows in and out of the engine block.
Naturally, the hell-freezing gas immediately puts a thick layer of ice on the engine—the water vapors in the atmosphere condense and solidify on the pipes, block, and valve cover. For a while, the temperature gauge reads a solid ‘below 50’ Celsius (that’s 122 Fahrenheit). Still, the engine starts and runs, and the car drives without too much hassle.
The Russians haven’t completely thought this through, judging by the placement of the nitrogen tank on the cowl directly in front of the driver (not to mention the whole engineering of the cooling system). Yet, as customary for Garage 54, no challenge is too big, and no task is too small – so Vlad drives the Lada around until the nitrogen runs out. Without a sealed circuit to run through, the liquid immediately turns into gas and disappears into the breeze (literally).
Several improvements are mandated for the Garage 54 setup to operate efficiently. In this architecture, the nitrogen evaporates in as little as 15 minutes, and the engine begins to heat up. However, the main objective is achieved—the engine will stay stone cold when the antifreeze is a deep-freeze medium.