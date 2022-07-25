The Chip Shortage Rears Its Ugly Head Again: Ford Australia Pauses Mustang Orders

Produced in right-hand drive for the Australian market, the Mustang is the country’s best-selling sports car at the present moment. Although Ford sells fewer units there compared to the U.S., the wrong-hand-drive pony car currently isn’t available to order due to the ongoing chip crunch.
“Sorry about the wait,” reads the American automaker’s Australian website. “It’s a frustrating time to buy a new car, we know. Global supply chain and manufacturing challenges are causing extended wait times for new vehicles and deliveries, which are significant in some cases.” The Ford Motor Company has also restricted the Fiesta and Focus over these very causes.
The 2022 model year Mustang comes in two flavors in Australia. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 is dubbed High Performance in this part of the world. Rated at 236 kW (316 horsepower) and 448 Nm (330 pound-feet) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute, the force-fed mill is 6 horsepower up and 20 pound-feet down on the bone-stock EcoBoost I4 for the U.S. market.
The only alternative comes in the guise of the GT, which is equipped with a good ol' V8. Actually, it's not a traditional American V8 given its DOHC valvetrain and dual injection. The 5.0-liter Coyote develops 455 horsepower and 556 Nm (410 pound-feet) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute in Australia, which is five ponies up on the Mustang GT for the U.S. of A.
Considering that Ford sold 760 Mustangs from January through June 2022 in Australia, does it come as a surprise the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 aren’t available in the Land Down Under? As far as sporty cars are concerned, the BMW 4er and Subaru BRZ are currently ranked in second and third places.
On a related note, 2023 will be the final year for the S550 as the Ford Motor Company prepares to roll out the S650 as a 2024 model. Expected to premiere in April 2023, on the anniversary of the original pony car’s debut at the 1964 New York World Fair, the seventh generation may receive a hybrid powertrain as well as torque-vectoring AWD, as per recent rumors.
The 2022 model year Mustang comes in two flavors in Australia. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 is dubbed High Performance in this part of the world. Rated at 236 kW (316 horsepower) and 448 Nm (330 pound-feet) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute, the force-fed mill is 6 horsepower up and 20 pound-feet down on the bone-stock EcoBoost I4 for the U.S. market.
The only alternative comes in the guise of the GT, which is equipped with a good ol' V8. Actually, it's not a traditional American V8 given its DOHC valvetrain and dual injection. The 5.0-liter Coyote develops 455 horsepower and 556 Nm (410 pound-feet) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute in Australia, which is five ponies up on the Mustang GT for the U.S. of A.
Considering that Ford sold 760 Mustangs from January through June 2022 in Australia, does it come as a surprise the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 aren’t available in the Land Down Under? As far as sporty cars are concerned, the BMW 4er and Subaru BRZ are currently ranked in second and third places.
On a related note, 2023 will be the final year for the S550 as the Ford Motor Company prepares to roll out the S650 as a 2024 model. Expected to premiere in April 2023, on the anniversary of the original pony car’s debut at the 1964 New York World Fair, the seventh generation may receive a hybrid powertrain as well as torque-vectoring AWD, as per recent rumors.