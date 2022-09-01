The Chip Nightmare Continues for Toyota as Sales Go Down for the 11th Consecutive Month

Toyota has a hard time figuring out how to deal with all the problems happening around the globe these days, so its worldwide sales just keep going down every month.
A few days ago, the Japanese carmaker confirmed that July was the 11th consecutive month when it recorded a YoY decrease, once again blaming the chip shortage and the health crisis for the whole thing.
Toyota sold a little over 797,000 vehicles across the globe in July 2022, down no less than 7.2 percent as compared to the same month a year ago. The drop was particularly massive in the domestic market, where Toyota’s sales fell no less than 25.3 percent.
The production output has also been impacted by the chip shortage, as approximately 706,500 vehicles ended up rolling off the assembly lines at Toyota’s plants across the world in July. This is a drop of 8.6 percent versus July 2021.
Once again, the domestic factories have been impacted the most, as the numbers here went down by no less than 28.2 percent.
When it comes to the January – July figures, Toyota has nothing to be proud of. The company sold close to 5.5 million units in the first seven months of the year, down 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago. A 4.2 percent drop was also recorded in the case of the global vehicle production, as only 5 million vehicles ended up seeing the daylight between January and July this year.
As if the current numbers aren’t already terrifying, Toyota says it’s also impossible to anticipate how the market would perform in the coming months. The company claims the chip shortage and the health crisis could cause new problems overnight, so the best thing it can do right now is to work together with its partners to reduce the disruptions in a more effective way.
Toyota sold a little over 797,000 vehicles across the globe in July 2022, down no less than 7.2 percent as compared to the same month a year ago. The drop was particularly massive in the domestic market, where Toyota’s sales fell no less than 25.3 percent.
The production output has also been impacted by the chip shortage, as approximately 706,500 vehicles ended up rolling off the assembly lines at Toyota’s plants across the world in July. This is a drop of 8.6 percent versus July 2021.
Once again, the domestic factories have been impacted the most, as the numbers here went down by no less than 28.2 percent.
When it comes to the January – July figures, Toyota has nothing to be proud of. The company sold close to 5.5 million units in the first seven months of the year, down 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago. A 4.2 percent drop was also recorded in the case of the global vehicle production, as only 5 million vehicles ended up seeing the daylight between January and July this year.
As if the current numbers aren’t already terrifying, Toyota says it’s also impossible to anticipate how the market would perform in the coming months. The company claims the chip shortage and the health crisis could cause new problems overnight, so the best thing it can do right now is to work together with its partners to reduce the disruptions in a more effective way.