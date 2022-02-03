The Chevrolet Silverado EV Is in Such High Demand, It Will Take Years To Get Yours

With all the buzz surrounding electric vehicles right now, you might be tricked into thinking they have become mainstream. The truth is, most of them exist only as a waiting list now and you will probably have to wait for years until you will be the first beta-tester of the technology. That’s why Mary Barra announcing there are 110,000 reservations for the future Chevrolet Silverado EV is good news, but not quite.

