The Chevrolet Colorado’s 2.8L Turbo Diesel Is Built Out, 2.7L Turbo Gasoline Incoming

Introduced in 2012 for the international-market Colorado, the XLD28 is a 2.8-liter turbo diesel that bears the LWN codename in the United States. Both Chevy and GMC use this engine, which develops 181 horsepower at 3,400 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) at 2,000 rpm.
Production of the LWN came to a screeching halt on July 4th according to sources close to General Motors, cited by our friends at GM Authority. The fuel-efficient lump can still be purchased brand new as long as you’re alright with in-stock pickup trucks rather than your desired configuration.
The only transmission available for the LWN is the Hydra-Matic 6L50, which bears production code MYB. For the 2023 model year, General Motors will replace both the Baby Duramax and this gearbox for a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline powerplant connected to an eight-speed box.
This combo will premiere in the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon, both redesigns of the outgoing models. The redesign isn’t a ground-up affair, but an extensive facelift of sorts. Rather than a simple nip-and-tuck job, General Motors reengineered the 31XX platform of the Colorado and Canyon into the 31XX-2. The 32XX was canned in 2018 due to a restructuring that included white-collar layoffs and factory closures in the U.S.
Already teased with ZR2 off-road goodies, the next-generation Colorado is a weird combination between a crossover and a pony car up front. The fine print reads that the powder-coated safari bar “may block the front camera view or limit the camera’s field of view,” as expected of this accessory.
Codenamed L3B, the force-fed gasser in the redesigned Colorado and Canyon is believed to replace both gasoline options in the outgoing models. Currently the base powerplant in the Silverado 1500, this engine develops 310 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) from 3,000 revolutions per minute. On that note, look forward to the 2023 model year Chevrolet Colorado making its debut next Thursday.
