The Chevrolet Big-Block V8 Crate Engines That You Can Buy in 2022

Capable of producing massive torque with a proverbial yawn, the long-running big block from Chevy was born purely out of necessity in 1958, a few years after the small block. With cars getting heavier and truck customers requiring more grunt, GM knew that it needed something that would satisfy the needs of its patrons. The biggest of the Big Three no longer offers big blocks in series-production vehicles, but as fate would have it, this iconic design soldiers on in the form of crate engines.