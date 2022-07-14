The Cheapest Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Waiting To Be Discovered and Collected

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class in civilian form has been around since 1979. Once developed for the German military, it is now one of the last genuine off-road vehicles on the market.
Nowadays the model is marketed as a status symbol and a luxury car at the same time. On the outside, the off-roader has hardly changed since its launch. Even a model produced in say 1982, if it undergoes a full restoration, can still produce the same admiration on the street as a much newer example.
Those who are equally attracted to the Mercedes-Benz G 320 and restorations can buy one on the used car market. The cheapest costs €6,900 ($6,926) and can be found on the German Mobile website.
From what we can see in the pictures, the German off-roader seems to have once been loved by its owner because he stored it in a more or less decent place, although a covered garage would have been optimal.
The car looks like it's been sitting very still for a while. There is a pretty thick layer of dust and dirt on it. From what the owner mentions the G 230 has a mileage of 83,375 km (51,806 miles). Under the hood is a 2.3-liter gasoline engine producing 92 kW - 125 hp (127 ps), which starts, according to the owner, and a manual transmission. The car was first registered in 1982. There are some rust marks that the owner did not bother to hide.
As for the engine, Mercedes-Benz introduced the first gasoline injection in place of a carburetor on the G-Class in 1982, so this example has all the more reasons to end up in an enthusiast's collection.
The off-roader has evolved from the affordable pragmatic of its early years to one of the most expensive Mercedes vehicles of all time.
A modern G-Class starts at €90,636 ($90,775)- that's what the diesel is priced at. The most expensive version, apart from the 6x6 special editions costs over €200,000 (approx $201,000) fully loaded. Running costs are also above average, not least because of the high fuel consumption.
On the plus side, the G-Class is relatively stable in terms of value.
