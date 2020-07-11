The Cheapest Electric Car in the World Is Actually Decent, Though Silly-Looking

5 First Border-to-Border Trip Across the U.S. Done on Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Electric bikes have taken the spotlight during the international health crisis, but industry analysts expect a solid rise in popularity for other EVs as well, such as electric motorcycles and cars. 7 photos



Meet the world’s cheapest electric car, which, unsurprisingly, hails from China as well: the Changli or Changli Nemeca, from manufacturer Changzhou Xili Car Industry. We know the Chinese market is packed with incredibly cheap vehicles and gadgets, and that you can even get some delivered to other continents, such as the U.S. and Europe. But they’re almost always a gamble and you never know what you might end up getting.



The Changli is different, because Jason Torchinsky, editor of Jalopnik, dared to bite the bullet and order one. Described as an "elderly leisure commuting to pick up children" and both as a "4 Wheel Electric Car" and "4 Wheels Electric Mobility Scooter," it's a toy-looking thing that is actually… a car.



The starting price is $930 for the two-seat with the smallest battery, to which you add shipping costs to your location. You can opt for a two- or three-seat configuration, and four battery packs, but even if you go for the smallest, you still get 40 to 100 km (25 to 62 miles) on a single charge. That’s a trifle compared to a real electric car, but it’s better than a bicycle. And you’re sheltered from the elements and can carry about 300 kg (661 pounds) inside – yourself included.



Measuring 2.5 meters long, 1.50 meters wide, and 1.80 meters high, the Changli looks very much like you’d expect a $900 “car” to look: it’s tiny and colorful, it has strange decals on it (“Fashion” being one of them, for whatever reason) and it looks like something a kid would love to drive. With all that, it seems like it’s an actual car, with features you’d expect from one, including air conditioning, turn lights, a rearview camera and FM radio.



Of course, it can’t all be good news. A car this cheap couldn’t possibly rival other EVs. The Changli has a laughable 1.1 hp that will take you to top speeds of 35 kph (21 mph), but the video below will show you that this estimate is far from accurate. Uphill, it merely reaches a walking speed, while on flat ground, it could probably go as fast as that.



Still, it’s an electric car for under $1,000. For this kind of money, the Changli delivers.



