The Cervélo R5 Is What Your Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Like on 2 Wheels

It’s not uncommon for certain carmakers to team up with other companies in the high-end market and release limited-edition companions for their best-selling or most impressive vehicles. This is one of those times. 13 photos



The Cervélo R5 is what your Lamborghini Aventador SVJ looks like on two wheels, without the engine. It’s the spirit of the Aventador living in another format, that of a traditional bicycle and, as such, the R5 stands out for incredible quality, flair and attention to detail. Adding to the desirability of this bike is the fact that only 63 items will be made, a tribute to 1963, the year when Lamborghini was founded.



Further emphasizing the fact that is a companion bike for the



Cyclists not that interested in aesthetics should know that only Italian-made components go into this bike, like Campagnolo Bora One wheels, a Deda Elementi stem, Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and a Fizik Aliante saddle. There’s a mount on the handlebar, but other than that, the area is left uncluttered. The lightweight carbon frame and forks are made for speeding in the Italian Dolomite Alps.



Designed as a tribute to "the excellences of Italian luxury," the R5 bike is optimized for performance and comfort. Hoping all of the above has prepared you for this moment, this piece of art on two wheels retails for $18,000 a pop. Cervélo Cycles is a Canadian-based company that makes racing and track bicycles so, in a way, the association with Lamborghini came naturally. Here is a company that makes fast bikes teaming up with another premium maker that delivers insane performance, beautiful quality and exclusivity, just with twice the number of wheels.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

