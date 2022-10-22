The Cercle Is an Innovative Steering Wheel Concept With Recyclable Design

Automakers all around the world are striving to make their vehicles more eco-friendly and are using greener materials more than ever. Many probably don’t know this, but while almost every part of a vehicle can be disassembled and repurposed or recycled, steering wheels don’t get the same treatment when a car reaches the end of its life.
Steering wheels don’t get recycled because of their complex construction, so they inevitably end up in landfills. But if not properly managed, they can cause environmental issues. With over 20 million vehicles reaching their end of life every year in the U.S. and EU, you can see how this could escalate and the impact it could have on the environment.
Two independent designers have come up with a solution to this problem, called the “Cercle.” Created by Dominik Bini and Stu Cole, the Cercle is a state-of-the-art steering wheel concept that is not only technically advanced but also recyclable, and it was designed for a hypothetical world where car manufacturers would use a standard steering wheel design in their vehicles.
This automotive steering wheel adopts a different approach in the way it is created, namely the circular economy approach that is built on the principles of eliminating waste and pollution from the get-go. This design approach means the new steering wheel can be completely disassembled, repaired, and recycled, thus helping reduce landfill waste.
Besides this, the Cercle comes with a high-quality standard form and incorporates complex controls with touch-sensitive inputs and haptic feedback right under your fingertips. It features a backlit logo in the center, two horns - one on each side, and arrow keys that trigger indicators. In case of malfunction, internal tech can be swapped out and external housing can also be replaced.
The innovative steering wheel design is a winner of the iF Design Award for 2022, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world.
Two independent designers have come up with a solution to this problem, called the “Cercle.” Created by Dominik Bini and Stu Cole, the Cercle is a state-of-the-art steering wheel concept that is not only technically advanced but also recyclable, and it was designed for a hypothetical world where car manufacturers would use a standard steering wheel design in their vehicles.
This automotive steering wheel adopts a different approach in the way it is created, namely the circular economy approach that is built on the principles of eliminating waste and pollution from the get-go. This design approach means the new steering wheel can be completely disassembled, repaired, and recycled, thus helping reduce landfill waste.
Besides this, the Cercle comes with a high-quality standard form and incorporates complex controls with touch-sensitive inputs and haptic feedback right under your fingertips. It features a backlit logo in the center, two horns - one on each side, and arrow keys that trigger indicators. In case of malfunction, internal tech can be swapped out and external housing can also be replaced.
The innovative steering wheel design is a winner of the iF Design Award for 2022, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world.