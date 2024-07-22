The Cedar Tiny House Is an Ideal Cozy Sanctuary for Couples

This house on wheels, simply named "Cedar," embodies the essence of downsizing and contemporary minimalism. It's well-balanced in terms of size and wisely configured to create a highly comfortable ambiance at contemporary standards. The Cedar doesn't try to reinvent the wheel when it comes to functionality, and it stays simple on all levels, which makes it a great option for couples who want to switch from conventional housing to a simpler, more affordable lifestyle that brings them closer to nature.
The Cedar is a one-bedroom tiny house ideally suited for couples and single owners. It boasts the standard height and width according to Australian regulations for homes on wheels, coupled with a moderate length of just over seven meters (23.6 feet). Its classic layout displays an open-concept ground floor area with a modern-style lounge and a spacious kitchen, plus two lofts. The smaller loft is only meant as an additional storage area, conveniently sitting right above the lounge, while the bigger one is specifically designed to be used as the main bedroom. This room connects to the ground floor via a staircase with a specific structure that facilitates access for guests of all ages.
One thing you'll quickly notice about The Cedar is its friendly, welcoming ambiance, even though this isn't a family home designed to accommodate a large number of guests. Most Australian-designed tiny homes feel this way due to the particular focus on the indoor/outdoor experience. These dwellings, regardless of their size, have little in common with the traditional wooden cabins we see in Europe and some parts of the US. Their contemporary architecture is based on harmony with nature, and it fully embraces the outdoors. Ample glazing is one of the key features, along with wide open spaces that seem to overflow into the outdoors seamlessly.
In the center, the Cedar reveals a cleverly designed kitchen doubling as a dining area. It's big on storage, with plenty of cabinets under and above the countertop, and sufficient space to incorporate all the main appliances. This includes a stainless steel two-burner cooktop and an electric built-in oven, a recirculating slide-out range hood (also built-in), and a full-size fridge with a separate tower.
A cleverly added transition area between the kitchen and the bathroom includes the fridge tower and a dedicated nook for the washing machine. With all the basic appliances in place and various storage solutions throughout, this tiny home is ready for year-round living. Additional storage is integrated into the staircase. The angled design and small metallic handrail make it easier to access.
While the protection barrier and traditional staircase help create a more intimate ambiance in the loft bedroom, there's also a sense of openness and connection that keeps it from seeming cramped and isolated. It was designed to overlook the lounge area beautifully; plus, the bed is flanked by two large sliding windows for added luminosity. The basic layout can accommodate a queen-size bed, to which future owners can choose to add a large closet or other storage features.
Flexibility is also possible when it comes to the dining area. The Cedar's kitchen was specifically designed to be big enough to incorporate this function without sacrificing appliances and storage. The section next to the main entry can be fitted with either a built-in breakfast bar (plus storage underneath) and bar stools or a standard dining table with matching chairs. Either way, the staircase fits nicely without disturbing the overall flow of movement around the house.
Pricing for this 23-foot tiny home starts at AUD 110,400 ($73,600). Andrew and Zac, the young men who founded Oz Tiny Homes just three years ago, were specifically motivated to offer an affordable alternative to the housing crisis across Australia. The Cedar is the tiniest, most compact, and most affordable design available at Oz Tiny Homes, which makes it a great choice for individual owners or couples at the beginning of their journey. With its smart functionality and compact frame, the Cedar goes back to the essence of tiny living.
The Cedar's living area might not be too big, but it certainly feels that way. Four big windows and the glass main entry surround it with beautiful views and flood it with natural light. The high ceilings also help enhance the feeling of spaciousness. This is the perfect spot to enjoy the natural surroundings in any season while spending quality time together. There's enough room for a classic living room setup, with storage above, and it could also provide temporary accommodation for one or two guests.
Although simple, the Cedar flaunts an elegant, above-average loft bedroom. First, it features a solid, full-width protection wall that makes it safer and more intimate while also doubling as a storage solution on the outside, thanks to built-in shelves. The wooden texture, matching the staircase, also plays an important decorative role, adding dimension and warmth to the otherwise modern, minimalistic interior.
The bathroom also comes with all the standard appliances and an elegant vanity with some extra storage. A big window keeps it filled with natural light and properly ventilated.
