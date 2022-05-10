The C8 Corvette Z06's FPC V8 Takes 8 Quarts of 5W-50 Engine Oil

Press releases of all-new cars are often plagued by grandiose statements and nonsense, the kind of constructions that appeal to the clueless rather than the passionate. Owner’s manuals, on the other hand, are treasure coves of in-depth information, presenting the car in a different light.
In the case of the C8 Corvette Z06, Chevrolet offers no fewer than 351 pages of whatnots that include capacities and specifications for the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the mid-engined sports car. As the headline implies, the 5.5-liter powerplant takes 8.0 quarts (7.6 liters) of engine oil, including the filter. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit recommends Mobil 1’s 5W-50 engine oil as long as it’s certified with the Dexos R logo on the bottle.
Capable of revving to 8,600 revolutions per minute, the LT6 develops 670 horsepower at 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm. Page 174 of the attached owner’s manual states 93 octane as the minimum rating for the gas going into the 18.5-gallon (70-liter) fuel tank.
As opposed to the Stingray, which needs an additional 2.0 quarts (2.0 liters) of transmission fluid before track use, the Z06 is track-ready from the factory. Also worthy of note, 22.7 quarts (21.5 liters) is the amount of engine coolant listed by the American automaker on page 315. What kind of coolant? Go back to page 310 of the owner’s manual, which reads 40 percent GM ACDelco DEX-COOL coolant mixed with 60 percent demineralized water.
General Motors also specified DOT 4 fluid for the hydraulic front lift system and brake system. When changing the tires, be sure to torque the wheel nuts to 140 pound-feet or 190 Nm if you prefer the metric system.
Gifted with a 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 firing order, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 wouldn’t work without a set of high-quality spark plugs. The spark plug gap, which is essential information for any DIYer, ranges from 0.65 to 0.75 millimeters or 0.026 to 0.030 inches. Speaking of which, DIYers may also be interested in the part numbers for Z06 maintenance replacement items.
The air filter is listed as A3249C for the ACDelco part number and 84378662 for the GM part number. The oil filter is PF2269G or 12694318, the cabin air filter is CF185 or 13508023, and the spark plug is 41-155-IP or 12672174. Last but certainly not least, the external transmission filter kit can be ordered solely with the GM part number, as in 24045729.
