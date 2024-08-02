The Bruin Is a Rugged, All-Season Truck Camper With a Hard-Wall Tent, Fits on Any Truck

15 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Oru Designs USA

If you already have a pick-up truck and are looking for a quick solution to try mobile living, you should look no further than a truck camper. Like with other campers, there's no "best solution"—it all depends on your needs and wants. Today, I'm discussing a versatile option that can cater to most adventurers' needs: the Bruin Hardwall Camper by Oru Designs.