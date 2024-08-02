The Bruin Is a Rugged, All-Season Truck Camper With a Hard-Wall Tent, Fits on Any Truck

If you already have a pick-up truck and are looking for a quick solution to try mobile living, you should look no further than a truck camper. Like with other campers, there's no "best solution"—it all depends on your needs and wants. Today, I'm discussing a versatile option that can cater to most adventurers' needs: the Bruin Hardwall Camper by Oru Designs.
Oru Designs is a San Marcos, California-based company specializing in "building custom, lightweight campers for any truck and any adventure." The Bruin Camper is a hard-wall, pop-up truck camper made from aluminum composite panels. It's designed as a "true all-season" rig that allows for worry-free adventures regardless of the environment you're traveling in.
It's available in three versions: Weekender, Adventurer, and Pro. Today, I'll discuss the latter version, which its maker describes as "The Ultimate Camper Package," as it comes with many upgrades. It's offered starting at $14,499 (€13,274) - if that sounds like too much, you can get the Weekender version for $8,499 (€7,781) and outfit it with the features you want or need.
This truck camper tips the scales at just 300 lb. (136 kg) in its base form. It's compatible with mid-size, full-size, and long-bed trucks and attaches using standard bed clamps. What's more, it's about 34 inches (86 centimeters) tall, measured from the truck's top part of the tailgate to the top of the camper.
A roof rack will add about 2 inches (5 centimeters), and a fan will add about 5.5 inches (14 centimeters). When the tent is opened up, the total headroom is about 60 inches (152 centimeters) off the top of the tailgate, plus your truck's bed height. On most trucks, you'll have over 80 inches (203 centimeters), enough to fit most people.
You can also upgrade to Arctic Tern windows for free (if you choose the Pro version). Furthermore, you can use gear panel cubbies that go 6 inches (15 centimeters) deep inside the rig to store all the essentials you need quick access to.
However, the main entrance is at the rear. Specifically, you'll find rear barn doors that open sideways. What's more, if you want to remove bikes off the back of the truck or you need to load bulkier items, you can simply remove them altogether by lifting them off the hinges.
On the passenger side, you can add (as an extra) an awning/shower mount that works with any product brand. Oro Designs also offers the option of a roof rack with brackets on the side, to which you can attach as many cross bars as you want
It's locked using clamps, and extending it is really easy, as gas struts support it. These gas struts are on the outside and are connected to roof rack brackets. They can be permanently adjusted to support the extra weight of any features you might want to add, such as solar panels or kayaks.
If you want to add solar panels or other accessories to the roof, you'll want stronger gas struts. Swapping them is really easy – according to Oru Designs, it takes just 10 minutes.
After you extend the rooftop tent, you can step on the tailgate, making it much easier for you to enter. The tent is made from aluminum composite and has fabric corners, which can be opened and closed for better airflow. When zipped up, rain won't make its way inside your space. Furthermore, on its sides, you'll notice four acrylic windows, which can be outfitted (as an extra) with shades.
Other useful accessories you can add are roof supports, which, as the company describes, are essentially kickstands designed to support more weight.
The tents are built as standard with a 5-foot (1.5 meters) width and 9-foot (2.7 meters) length. However, the truck camper's base is custom-fit for your exact truck. That's cool since you can use any pick-up truck as a base vehicle – the only exceptions are the first-gen Honda Ridgelines and the Hyundai Santa Cruz.
All in all, the Bruin is one awesome truck camper. It's sturdy, very lightweight, and has a clever tent and bed design that allows you to maximize the available interior space. The cherry on top is that it has a cool, rugged look that will surely turn many heads.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the camper's exterior. The Pro version comes with two access doors, one on each side, complete with sliding glass windows. The doors can be opened upwards, allowing you to access whatever you have inside the camper quickly.
The best part about the Bruin Hardwall Camper is its hybrid hard-wall tent. The benefits of having hard walls instead of soft ones are better wind protection and insulation, less noise, and more warmth and dryness inside your habitat.
Enter, and you'll find a queen-size bed with a 4-inch memory foam mattress measuring 60 x 80 inches (152 x 203 centimeters). It's a tri-fold mattress, so you can fold it out of the way and slide in the panels supporting the bed to open up the whole interior of the camper. Moreover, a Maxxair fan up top will keep you nice and ventilated.
