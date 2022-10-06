The Bruce Willis of Bovines: Cow Evades Moving Trailer on Highway

We all watched Die Hard at least once, but this cow in Massachusetts liked the series so much that it wanted to become the John McClane of bovines in the most unique way.
The brave cow tried to and eventually managed to jump from a moving trailer right on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.
The footage captured by a car that was traveling behind the trailer shows the stunt in all its glory, with the cow taking a peek outside before hopping out and becoming a global celebrity, not only among bovines but also human beings.
The insane action happened just before the exit to Georgetown, and at first glance, it doesn’t look like the driver of the trailer noticed the cow jumping from the vehicle.
However, the bovine looks happy to be free despite wandering on a high-speed road, with no injuries recorded following the stunt whatsoever. The cars behind the trailer managed to avoid a potential collision, given they weren’t traveling too fast, but on the other hand, the entire traffic was then put to a halt, as everybody wanted to avoid a potential collision.
The local media is reporting that the state police rushed to the scene, but as it turns out, the owner of the cow was the one that managed to catch the bovine anyway. The video footage also includes the moments following the stunt, and as it turns out, it didn’t take long for the owner to recover the bovine and free the highway.
Fortunately, the drivers that noticed the cow slipping through the opened door managed to stop their cars safely, therefore giving the owners of the bovine enough time to get the animal out of the high-speed road safely.
Nobody was hurt, and the Massachusetts State Police claim the traffic was already back to normal when they arrived on the scene.
