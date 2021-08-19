5 MG Cyberster Is an EV Concept With 500 Miles of Range and 5G Connectivity

The British Motor Show Opens Today With A Brand New Format

The British Motor Show opens on August 19th, 2021 with a unique, fresh format that is set to include live stage, five driving experiences and even more cars. 8 photos



The event is set to run from August 19-22 at the Hampshire Exhibition Center.



The show officially opens at 10 am on Thursday by an appearance from The British Army Lightning Bolts parachute team who will return on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to drop from the skies ping into the live arena from 20,000 ft at noon each day.



The featured portion of the show will be the Live Stage, hosted by CAR SOS Duo Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend. The car experts will be interviewing a variety of celebrities and automotive influencers to include TV star Vicki Butler-Henderson, YouTube legend Yianni Charalambous and BTCC driver Ash Sutton.



The Paul Swift stunt team will show off a display of sideways and two-wheel driving.



The event is also the venue for supercar parades in which an amazing selection of the world’s most exotic cars will roll into the arena.



The arena will also features are the classic car parade and each day the event will close with a round of car football – The British Motor Show’s very own celebrity rendition of the Euro 2020 football championship final. Attendees will see



Highlights include the new Select Electric Motor Show that will show off the latest EVs, three major automotive debuts and a ‘supercar paddock’ featuring more than 50 supercars every day.



An Automotive Careers Expo will go on throughout the event and support various automotive sector employers and employees.



“We’re really buzzing now as the show begins its final countdown,” says The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle. “Nowhere else can car fans and their families get such an amazing day out in the 2021 summer holidays.”



TV motoring pundit Mike Brewer will be hosting the Live Arena and has invited a special guest, Ty DeLorean.

Fiats and MINIS representing England and Italy.

