The British Love American Used Cars, Ford Tops the List of Preferences

Numbers reveal that the used car market is growing in the U.K., with this being the best second quarter ever. And it turns out that the number one most used vehicle sold during this period was an American brand.
With the world slowly exiting the global health crisis, consequences are showing in the automotive industry as well, with stock shortages in the new car market posing a real problem. But, on the other hand, mobility is finally increasing, which explains the high demand for cars, even used ones. Not to mention the financial aspect, as the entire economy took a hard hit with all that’s been going on in the world.
According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), this second quarter has been the best one ever for the used car market in the United Kingdom, with over 2,1 million used vehicles being sold in the country.
As far as car preferences go, the highest number of sales was recorded by Ford, with over 94,000 Fiestas sold. Ford Focus was in third place, with over 72,000. In the second place, between the two Ford models, we find a British make, the Vauxhall Corsa, with over 73,000 car transactions being made. The next seven most sold cars on the used market were VW Golf, Vauxhall Astra, BMW 3 Series, MINI, VW Polo, Nissan Qashqai, and Audi A3.
SMMT’s report also gives us a look at the preferences of the British in terms of colors. Black seems to be the number one choice, with over 460,000 used cars sharing that color. Silver is the second most preferred one, followed by blue, gray, and white.
While used battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars were still in demand, with transactions in both categories tripling in this second quarter, petrol and diesel powertrains still took the lead. In fact, they represented 96.4 percent of this quarter’s used cars market in the U.K. (more than 2 million units).
