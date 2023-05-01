Brabus 900 Superblack: Elevating the GLS 63 to New Heights in Luxury SUV Performance

If you seek a high-end SUV that seamlessly integrates sophistication, terrifying performance, and outstanding exclusivity, then the Brabus 900 Superblack should be your top pick. The latest product from Brabus, the German tuning company renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship in tailoring Mercedes-Benz vehicles into bespoke high-performance masterworks, is a creation based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
In a world where luxury cars are more abundant than ever, and manufacturers compete to stand out from the crowd, the Brabus brand has always distinguished itself by unwavering commitment to top-notch quality and, over the years, remained faithful to its own unique approach, usually characterized by a full-black appearance accompanied by an outsized roar of a highly modified V8 engine.
Under these circumstances, the Brabus 900 Superblack continues the company's legacy as a redefiner of contemporary luxury, infused with a modern supercar's sheer power and agility.
Based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, celebrated for its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and already impressive performance, the Brabus 900 Superblack takes this established machine to a whole new level.
Utilizing its decades-long expertise as a leading tuning company, Brabus implemented a host of extensive modifications and enhancements that elevate the vehicle's performance, handling, and aesthetics.
Its iconic black paintwork is just the beginning, as the luxury SUV is adorned with state-of-art prepreg carbon fiber elements that scream strength and prestige.
The bold Brabus front spoiler and grille insert, trimmed with the brand's signature vertical stripes, are complemented by the sleek rear diffuser and fender flares, all working in tandem to capture that "1-Second-Wow" character that the German tuner so famously relishes.
For a complete and cohesive look, the high-grade PUR-RIM rear spoiler provides the finishing touch, completing the unmistakably aggressive demeanor. One thing is true when owning this vehicle, standing out from the crowd is not an option – it's a given.
These wheels are created using cutting-edge manufacturing processes that ensure maximum strength and conduct under any circumstances. At the same time, their blacked-out finish remains congruent with the menacing posture of this machine.
Further enhancing the dynamic behavior of this large-size SUV, the suspension system takes advantage of the so-called Brabus Sport Unit, which allows for ride height adjustment of up to 25 millimeters (approximately 1 inch), leading to a lowered center of gravity and significant improvements in on-road athletics.
Some of the modifications include larger cylinder bores, enlarged forged pistons and connecting rods, a precision-balanced billet crankshaft, a pair of new turbochargers, new air intakes, a new fuel system, and a new exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves that greatly enhance the acoustics but also reduce backpressures. These upgrades have been paired with a new electronics package to ensure that all the mechanical improvements work cohesively.
Thanks to these advancements, Brabus' newest creation can achieve a limited top speed of up to 205 mph (330 kph), depending on the wheels and tire combination. The SUV can also accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.6 seconds. Although, it should be noted that Brabus has imposed torque limits up to 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) not to damage the drivetrain components under flat-out accelerations. The performance upgrades to this SUV have transformed it into a supercar-slaying machine that still offers exceptional practicality, luxury, and capability.
The elaborate shell-shaped quilting on the seat surfaces and the inner elements of the door panels are excellent examples of the meticulous approach that Brabus's upholstery shop puts into their work. The perforations are applied with pinpoint precision and add intriguing levels of detail. For a complete look, certain elements such as the sun visors have been embossed in what Brabus calls "the Heritage brand pattern," which features the '77' logo, commemorating the year when the company was founded, 1977.
The interior also features a range of carbon-fiber components that complement the luxurious leather surfaces. Carbon composite is used in parts of the steering wheel rim, the dashboard bezels, door panels, and the center console. The scuff plates, featuring a Brabus logo, change color in sync with the ambient interior lighting and are present on all four doors and the tailgate.
If you are contemplating purchasing a Brabus 900 Superblack, be prepared to pay a considerable price tag. The base price for this luxury vehicle starts at $407,986 (370,550 euros), which is significantly higher than many other high-end vehicles in its class. To put it into perspective, a 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, on which this whole project is based, starts at "only" $140,150 in the United States.
While the Brabus 900 Superblack comes with many features and customization options that make it so unique in this space, it's essential to consider the associated costs, which seem to be tripled at best. All things considered, the Brabus 900 Superblack sits in its own class of "brabusized" indulgence. With its striking black-on-black design, high-performance powerplant, state-of-the-art engineering, and classy interior layout, this vehicle is certain to leave a lasting impression on anyone who interacts with it.
The outlandish seven-seater SUV storms the market with a hard-to-match level of exclusivity and engineering prowess. From skillfully handcrafted leatherwork to cutting-edge technologies, every element of the BRABUS 900 Superblack has been meticulously designed and engineered to deliver an experience that is nothing short of exhilarating.
Unapologetically brabusized
The Brabus 900 Superblack based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 commands everybody's attention wherever on the move or stationary.
Of course, the Brabus could not have given the GLS 63 a complete Superblack treatment without some massive 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels enveloped in 295/35 front and 335/30 rear tires.
Supercar performance by the ton
The BRABUS 900 Superblack showcases not only exceptional looks but also gifts its driver with the experience of a lifetime behind the wheel. The SUV is equipped with a Brabus Rocket 900 4.5-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that has an increased displacement compared to its AMG-derived donor unit. The tuner has extensively altered this SUV's standard 4.0-liter AMG engine to produce 900 PS (888 hp) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque at 2,900 rpm.
An interior nothing short of impeccable
The interior of the Brabus 900 Superblack is also an artful interior design exercise, showcasing the German tuner factory's strong suit in the department of luxurious craftsmanship. The cabin is solely a product of their in-house upholstery shop. The black leather used throughout the cabin is remarkably soft and skin-friendly, complementing other areas covered in Alcantara, such as the headliner.
All controls, air vents, speaker grilles, and surrounds in the cockpit are glazed with a matt 'Shadow Grey' finish, adding to the all-black theme of the cabin. The aluminum paddle shifters, pedals, and door-lock pins are also covered with black glazing, adding a sporty touch to the luxurious cabin.
