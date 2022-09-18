The Brabus 820 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet: An Open-Top Experience Unlike Any Other

Although they have positioned themselves as an exclusive Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, and Smart tuner, earlier this year, the company surprised everyone with the unveiling of the Brabus 820, a stunning build based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. This mean machine offers jaw-dropping power figures, outstanding driving composure, and an even more aggressive stance, complemented by exposed carbon fiber elements and a remarkable handcrafted interior cabin.
As the naming scheme implies, the Brabus 911 Cabriolet is powered by a reworked 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder powerplant, developing 820 hp and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque, courtesy of Brabus engineer's magic hands and a pair of specially designed turbochargers for this vehicle.
The glorious engine is coupled with an eight-speed double-clutch transmission with automatic and manual shifting capability, ensuring a mind-blowing 2.5-second acceleration time to 60 mph (100 kph) from a complete standstill.
Furthermore, keep your right foot planted on the floor, and the open-top Brabus Porsche will carry on revving its flat-six heart until reaching its electronically-limited top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h). Brabus manages to squeeze so much performance from this already well-established platform that the company regards the 820 Turbo S Cabriolet as one of the fastest supercars they have ever built.
As the company states about their project, "the BRABUS 820 was developed to reimagine our signature Black and Bold design language while maintaining the BRABUS typical 1-Second-Wow factor in every detail." The styling and aerodynamics of the vehicle have been improved with the addition of exposed carbon elements shaping the front fascia insert, front spoiler, and the side flaps mounted in front of the massive rear wheels.
The rear is dominated by Brabus' newly-developed rear wing and lower diffuser. These elements flawlessly complete the supercar-matching aerodynamics of the vehicle that optimizes lift during high-speed runs and provide excellent handling dynamics when attacking even the most demanding corners, no matter the circumstances, paved roads, or racing tracks.
Additionally, the car's driving dynamics are also improved by fitting a reworked suspension assembly, featuring fully adjustable sports springs that can alter the ride height of the Brabus 820 by up to 25 millimeters, significantly lowering the center of gravity. Further complementing the mean stance, Brabus fitted a pair of 22/21-inch lightweight Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels, available in a "Signature Black" finish, setting apart the 820 Cabriolet from any other "regular" open-top Porsche 911 on the road.
relentlessly. The vehicle features black leather upholstery with Brabus-specific crest pattern quilting, as well as contrasting red piping on the seats and perforations, trim elements, and even on the floor mats. Carbon fiber elements are integrated into the center console, combined with painted aluminum components such as the paddle shifters or the driver's pedals.
The steering wheel gets red decorative stitching and top-center marking, while the leather trim around the Sport Chrono clock and the instrument panel benefits from this sporty contrast design, as well.
The official price of the Brabus 820 Porsche 911 Cabriolet is €405,157.25 ($425,500) in Germany for the complete car, but the numbers can get even higher as the company is well-known for their tailored approach to satisfy any requirement of their clients. Worth the hefty expense or not, future buyers will definitely relish the outstanding performance and exclusivity that this driving machine can offer them.
As the naming scheme implies, the Brabus 911 Cabriolet is powered by a reworked 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder powerplant, developing 820 hp and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque, courtesy of Brabus engineer's magic hands and a pair of specially designed turbochargers for this vehicle.
The glorious engine is coupled with an eight-speed double-clutch transmission with automatic and manual shifting capability, ensuring a mind-blowing 2.5-second acceleration time to 60 mph (100 kph) from a complete standstill.
Furthermore, keep your right foot planted on the floor, and the open-top Brabus Porsche will carry on revving its flat-six heart until reaching its electronically-limited top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h). Brabus manages to squeeze so much performance from this already well-established platform that the company regards the 820 Turbo S Cabriolet as one of the fastest supercars they have ever built.
As the company states about their project, "the BRABUS 820 was developed to reimagine our signature Black and Bold design language while maintaining the BRABUS typical 1-Second-Wow factor in every detail." The styling and aerodynamics of the vehicle have been improved with the addition of exposed carbon elements shaping the front fascia insert, front spoiler, and the side flaps mounted in front of the massive rear wheels.
The rear is dominated by Brabus' newly-developed rear wing and lower diffuser. These elements flawlessly complete the supercar-matching aerodynamics of the vehicle that optimizes lift during high-speed runs and provide excellent handling dynamics when attacking even the most demanding corners, no matter the circumstances, paved roads, or racing tracks.
Additionally, the car's driving dynamics are also improved by fitting a reworked suspension assembly, featuring fully adjustable sports springs that can alter the ride height of the Brabus 820 by up to 25 millimeters, significantly lowering the center of gravity. Further complementing the mean stance, Brabus fitted a pair of 22/21-inch lightweight Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels, available in a "Signature Black" finish, setting apart the 820 Cabriolet from any other "regular" open-top Porsche 911 on the road.
relentlessly. The vehicle features black leather upholstery with Brabus-specific crest pattern quilting, as well as contrasting red piping on the seats and perforations, trim elements, and even on the floor mats. Carbon fiber elements are integrated into the center console, combined with painted aluminum components such as the paddle shifters or the driver's pedals.
The steering wheel gets red decorative stitching and top-center marking, while the leather trim around the Sport Chrono clock and the instrument panel benefits from this sporty contrast design, as well.
The official price of the Brabus 820 Porsche 911 Cabriolet is €405,157.25 ($425,500) in Germany for the complete car, but the numbers can get even higher as the company is well-known for their tailored approach to satisfy any requirement of their clients. Worth the hefty expense or not, future buyers will definitely relish the outstanding performance and exclusivity that this driving machine can offer them.