The Bold E-Lion Project: Roaring Peugeot Towards Sustainability and Zero Emissions

The 26th of January 2023 marked E-Lion Day for Peugeot, an unforgettable event for the company in which it publicly announced its very ambitious future strategies.
Their goals mainly revolve around a complete brand transition to environmental-friendly transport solutions, with objectives including a fully electrified product lineup by the end of 2023 and a 100% electric range by 2025.
Additionally, Peugeot confirmed that by 2030, all products sold in the European market will be fully electric.
The E-LION charges
Benefiting from the enlarged ecosystem of products and services as part of the Stellantis group, the brand priority will be creating a top-notch customer experience, for each and every user of its products, from the charging solutions to advanced connectivity facilities.
The project is centered around 100% battery electric vehicles by 2025 and maximizing performance while minimizing kilowatt consumption. The ultimate purpose of the E-Lion is sustainability and achieving Carbon Net Zero status by 2038.
According to Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, "the E -LION PROJECT will define PEUGEOT's strategy as an EV brand and ensure we stay connected to the pulse of society to deliver mobility that lives up to our brand values."
Five EVs to go
electric vehicles to market, including the E-308, E-408, E-3008, E-5008, and E-308 SW. The latter will be the first European electric estate and, together with the regular variant, will feature Peugeot's brand-new electric engine with a power of 115 kW (156 ps or 154 hp) and a range of over 249 miles (400 km). This advanced drivetrain aims to deliver a segment-leading average energy consumption of just 12.7 kWh.
In addition to the electric vehicles, Peugeot proudly introduced its new MHEV 48V hybrid system, which will be deployed in all the cars from the company's current lineup, including the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008, and 408.
The system comprises a PureTech petrol powerplant developing either 100 ps (99 hp) or 136 ps (134 hp) mated to an electrified dual-clutch gearbox, dubbed E-DCS6, which will house the electric motor. Compared to the regular models fitted with an internal combustion engine (ICE), Peugeot's advanced engineering will enable a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and, more importantly, allow its vehicles to operate emission-free in urban settings using the fully electric driving mode.
Furthermore, this year will mark the launch of an all-new generation of compact SUVs from the French manufacturer in the form of the E-3008 and E-5008, based on the STLA Medium platform. These top-of-the-line vehicles will offer up to 435 miles (700 km) and three fully-electric powertrains, one of which will even include a dual-motor setup.
Highly inspirational and innovative approaches
Stellantis group's advancements in the EV field will provide an excellent basis for Peugeot's upcoming projects. Using a battery-electric-vehicle(BEV)-by-design approach will bring remarkable benefits for the final products and the brand's cherished customers as well.
Future vehicle proportions will be designed inside and out with increased flexibility in mind, as these architectures will enable new perspectives in design, interior layouts, and vehicle control systems.
The newly-announced Hypersquare steering wheel and the ultra-modern i-COCKPIT system with a completely redesigned human media interface are just a few examples of the broad possibilities on offer in Peugeot's next-gen vehicles.
Further advancements under the Stellantis signature include a central operating system with over-the-air update capabilities named STLA-BRAIN, a fully connected on and off-board digital solution known as STLA-SMARTCOCKPIT and, of course, an autonomous driving feature dubbed STLA-AUTODRIVE.
Sustainable manufacturing is the key
In terms of materials, the company will focus on using lighter and more eco-friendly alternatives, such as glass and lightweight seats, as well as using recycled materials for items like alloy wheels. Peugeot is also taking an increased lifecycle approach to its vehicles, which seeks to extend the lifetime of a BEV beyond the current 15-year lifespan of an ICE car.
This Lifecycle Design approach involves four fundamental phases: (1) the lifetime architecture based on Stellantis platforms; (2) refurbishing and the use of recycled parts; (3) updating and refreshing the key wear-and-tear aspects of the car every time it changes owners; and (4) on-demand software updates. By enabling these practices, Peugeot aims to create a new kind of product that never becomes outdated and retains its value throughout its lifetime.
The company will also be focused on minimizing waste and conserving energy in the design and production of its vehicles. The school of thought comes from Peugeot's Inception Concept, which showcases this approach with its four "S's of sustainability" that concentrate on Saving weight, waste, resources, and energy.
Additionally, in terms of user experience, Peugeot is committed to providing a simple, accessible, and inspiring experience for its customers. The company will make it easy for customers to buy, charge, and plan their journeys through innovations such as the Peugeot Trip Planner app alongside the Free2Move eSolutions charging network.
An accessible EV experience
Firstly, Peugeot As You Go facilitates a pay-as-you-go approach with monthly payments based on the total distance driven. For example, in France, the compact E208 starts from just 150€ (~$163) per month for a 311 miles (500 km) allocation, with the ability to increase the driving range at reasonable tariffs.
Another accessible variant is the Peugeot Your Way program, a more traditional single monthly payment option that includes the car lease, all servicing and maintenance, insurance, and charging. This option provides customers with a simple and convenient way to manage all ownership costs in one payment.
The secret of these approaches is that, unlike many mobile phone plans of today, customers will not be locked into a long-term commitment. They will always have the option to upgrade their plan or even return it if their circumstances suddenly change.
Carbon net zero by 2038
carbon footprint and becoming carbon net zero by 2038. The automaker predicts a 60% reduction in global warming potential worldwide and a 70% reduction in Europe by 2030.
This goal goes beyond simply transitioning to electric vehicles and considers the materials used in product design and manufacturing, energy use, and incorporating products into a circular economy approach. The latter concentrates on reusing, repairing, remanufacturing, and recycling vehicles and parts and even retrofitting existing cars to become battery-electric.
This approach aims to extend vehicles' life and reduce global waste. Customers can see these techniques in action through the B-Parts catalog of Stellantis' e-commerce platform and the SUSTAINera label on part boxes and, in the future, on entire vehicles, indicating the production of that part contains 80% less raw material and consumed up to 50% less energy compared to a similar piece without recycled content.
The Frech manufacturer is on the course of establishing a leading way to promote sustainable practices and reduce its carbon footprint in the automotive industry. From its commitment to achieving carbon net zero by 2038 to its innovative offers that make electric vehicles more accessible for customers, the brand sets an example for others to follow. By embracing this mindset, other automakers could aid in creating a greener and more sustainable future for everyone.
